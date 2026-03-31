Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine Adopts Genesis Regenerative’s RPA to Overcome Aging Cellular Limitations

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine in Honolulu and Hilo HI Dr. Liza Maniquis-Smigel, founder of the Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine in Honolulu and Hilo HI.

Board-certified physiatrist Dr. Liza Maniquis-Smigel moves beyond traditional PRP, introducing a non-cellular regenerative option to her Honolulu & Hilo clinics

RPA's like handing the body its pre-puberty superpowers.” — Dr. Liza Maniquis-Smigel, Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Liza Maniquis-Smigel, double board-certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine, just returned from a volunteer mission in Honduras. She provided care to underserved communities and led hands-on prolotherapy workshops: a precise dextrose-based injection that triggers healing by irritating tissues to rebuild stronger. She's taught this since 2003 with the Hackett-Hemwall Patterson Foundation, which runs annual service trips—like their March 2026 prolotherapy program in Honduras, treating thousands yearly with global experts.

"It's not just what you inject—it's where and how," she says.¹ That precision pairs perfectly with Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), her clinic's advanced upgrade. She was excited to share and connect with regenerative colleagues about RPA to improve outcomes on tough cases.

After twenty-plus years of prolotherapy, PRP, and autologous stem cell therapy, Dr. Smigel reached a limit: aging bodies yield weaker cells, leading to inconsistent results. RPA from Genesis Regenerative changes that—acellular, from screened placental tissue (all three layers: ectoderm, mesoderm, endoderm), delivering over three hundred proteins (cytokines, growth factors, and miRNAs). That's more than PRP's forty-ish actives, with no blood draws, no variability, no immune risks—FDA-registered labs, donor screening for no cancer or systemic issues.

It reprograms the environment for assisting in the healing of brain, nerve, soft tissue, organ, and musculoskeletal systems—faster repair, less inflammation, better angiogenesis, and collagen. In the last six months since starting RPA, she's given real hope to patients with a multitude of neuro-cognitive, autoimmune, and musculoskeletal health concerns, seeing encouraging improvements in symptoms and function.

Sessions are quick and easy, accomplished within 15 minutes and with zero downtime. Her Honolulu clinic at Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine (founded 2016) is ten minutes from the airport—ideal for visitors craving relief plus island time.

A former dancer with fellowship training in sports and performing arts medicine, she knows mobility loss stings—whether surfing, yoga, or "hero sports." RPA may potentially help elders and active folks recover without surgery.

"RPA's like handing the body its pre-puberty superpowers," she says.¹ She's keen to connect with regenerative colleagues for better outcomes on tough cases. Grounded from missions, she's all about real wins.

About Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine

With locations in Hilo and Honolulu, the Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine is led by Dr. Liza Maniquis-Smigel, a board-certified physician in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The practice focuses on holistic, patient-centered approaches to optimize daily vitality and overall quality of life, offering advanced modalities including prolotherapy, IV nutrition, aesthetics, and non-cellular protein arrays.

https://www.hawaiicenterregenerativemedicine.com

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-liza-maniquis-smigel/

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is an industry leader in non-cellular products, dedicated to developing and marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, rigorous product purity, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Liza Maniquis-Smigel, founder of the Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine.

Dr. Liza Maniquis-Smigel - Hawai'i Center for Regenerative Medicine - Meet Your Genesis Regenerative Clinician

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