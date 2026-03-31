Influential Women Highlights Traci Philips: Leadership Visionary Empowering Executives to Rise, Lead & Innovate

PITTSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of The Innate Coach Blends Neuroscience, Strategic Insight, and Systemic Expertise to Elevate Leadership, Performance, and Organizational ImpactTraci Philips is a high-stakes leadership and performance coach, M&A strategic advisor, and visionary specialist, recognized for leveraging neuroscience and systemic theory to elevate leaders’ communication, strategy, and overall impact. As the Founder of The Innate Coach, Traci partners with top-performing corporate and entrepreneurial leaders to define their zones of brilliance, amplify their influence, and operate at the highest level of visionary leadership. Her work focuses on clarifying mission, communicating purpose, and empowering teams to execute with precision, thus creating alignment between vision, actions, and outcomes.Traci’s journey into transformative leadership was given a great push with her volunteer work mentoring male industry leaders incarcerated in federal prison. In this high-stakes environment, she tested theories and honed expertise in decision-making, communication, and mindset, gaining firsthand insight into the cost of ineffective leadership and the power of self-awareness. These experiences shaped her coaching philosophy, emphasizing authentic leadership, strategic clarity, and the development of human intelligence to navigate complexity. She extends this approach through programs such as Impact Sprint, Legacy Impact, premier visionary partnerships, and her book, Looking IN, which guides leaders toward deeper self-awareness, confidence, and purposeful action.Beyond executive coaching, Traci’s career spans education, wellness, and empowerment. She served as a French program director and instructor, founded holistic wellness initiatives, and engaged in community-driven nonprofit work, consistently prioritizing growth, alignment, and meaningful impact. A sought-after speaker and mentor, she blends practical insight with intuitive guidance, helping leaders overcome limitations, innovate fearlessly, and leave a lasting legacy in their organizations and industries.Traci attributes her success to a combination of experience, insight, and a deep commitment to helping others rise. Her professional journey started in education, beginning with a year teaching English in Switzerland. She believes her work as a curriculum developer and teacher laid the foundation for her approach to coaching. In 2012, she founded The Innate Coach, initially working with entrepreneurs. Over time, she discovered her true calling in executive leadership and performance coaching. A pivotal moment came when a client, a clinical psychologist, recognized a unique talent in Traci, leading to a three-year collaboration to co-develop a pioneering coaching program.With the heart of a teacher, Traci likens herself to a “mother bird,” dedicated to helping others take flight. She considers her greatest accomplishment to be fully embracing this supportive role and finding joy in witnessing her clients recognize and claim their own worth. While her path has not always been conventional, she often felt like the “black sheep.” Navigating the space between challenge and support has shaped her approach and fueled her mission.As the author of Looking IN, Traci helps all leaders define their unique value and communicate it with clarity and purpose. She brings a trademark combination of straightforwardness, positivity, and expertise to every engagement, passionately guiding others to step fully into their potential.The values guiding Traci in her professional and personal life are integrity, curiosity, and connection. She approaches every situation with honesty and authenticity while remaining open to learning and growth. Outside of work, she prioritizes personal alignment and joy, and enjoys spending time cycling with her husband, traveling to new destinations, tending her garden, reading, or spending quality time with friends. These activities not only recharge her but also deepen her appreciation for life and the people around her.Learn More about Traci Philips:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/traci-philips or through her website, https://theinnatecoach.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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