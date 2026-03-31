Brisbane Ophthalmologists Release Free Refractive Outcomes Analyzer for Global Surgical Community

Free refractive outcomes analyser and personalised IOL constant optimisation software

Tool gives cataract and refractive surgeons instant insight into their own clinical performance data — at no cost

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Vision Clinic, a Brisbane-based subspecialty ophthalmology practice, has launched a free Refractive Outcomes Analyzer designed to help cataract and refractive surgeons audit and benchmark their own clinical results. The tool is available at no charge to ophthalmologists worldwide via the Focus Vision website.

The analyzer was developed by corneal and refractive laser eye surgery subspecialists Dr Brendan Cronin and Dr David Gunn, the same team behind CAIRSPlan — a widely used free planning tool for corneal astigmatism correction that has been adopted by surgeons across Australia, the United Kingdom, and North America.

Outcomes analysis is increasingly recognised as central to surgical quality improvement, but most surgeons lack accessible tools to perform it efficiently outside of dedicated software ecosystems. The Refractive Outcomes Analyzer addresses this gap by allowing surgeons to input their results and receive immediate analysis of key refractive metrics, including spherical equivalent outcomes, target-induced versus surgically induced astigmatism, and predictability distributions.

"We built this because we use it ourselves," said Dr Cronin. "Good outcomes data shouldn't require an enterprise software subscription. If we can make it easier for any surgeon anywhere to interrogate their own results, that's a better standard of care for patients globally."

The tool joins a suite of free clinical resources offered through Focus Vision, reflecting the practice's commitment to open-access surgical education and outcomes research. Focus Vision surgeons have also contributed to the peer-reviewed literature on refractive outcomes methodology, including the recently published Brisbane Nomogram for CAIRS study under the title “Femtosecond Laser Created Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segments for Keratoconus” in Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology (Gunn DJ, Cox RA, Cronin BG, 2026).

The Refractive Outcomes Analyzer is available now at https://www.focusvision.com.au/free-refractive-outcomes-analyzer/

About Focus Vision Clinic

Focus Vision Clinic is a Brisbane-based ophthalmology practice specialising in cataract surgery, corneal refractive surgery, and complex anterior segment disease. The practice is co-founded by Dr Brendan Cronin and Dr David Gunn, both affiliated with the Queensland Eye Institute. Focus Vision is committed to making world-class surgical tools and education accessible to the broader ophthalmology community.

Contact: Dr Brendan Cronin Queensland Eye Institute / Focus Vision Clinic Woolloongabba, Brisbane QLD hello@focusvision.com.au focusvision.com.au

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