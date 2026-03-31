Deep Tech Company Unveils Clean Energy Solution to Tackle UK Energy Security Crisis

Image 1 - Kinetic7 HODbox™️ Hydrogen On Demand Unit Image 2- Australian Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Rick Parish Founder Kinetic7

Hydrogen on Demand System Could Cut UK Household Energy Bills by 30–45%

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK CONSUMERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CHEAP CARBON FREE ENERGY ALTERNATIVE FROM 2027KINETIC7 the disruptive tech company - founded by Australian entrepreneur and philanthropist Rick Parish - has today announced that it has developed a cheap clean energy platform and delivery solution to help tackle the UK and global energy crisis.The company also claims that its hydrogen on demand system could cut UK household energy bills by as much as 30%-45%. It comes at a time when energy prices are hitting unprecedented levels and impacting both the UK business and domestic energy markets.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced emergency support measures for UK households worst hit by the energy crisis. The £57M package of targeted measures have been introduced to those ‘off grid’ households not covered by the energy fuel cap and not served by legacy mains gas utility companies. Over 4 million households across the UK currently using LPG and oil have seen the cost of heating their homes rise by 80% in just one week.While the world debates and procrastinates on how to produce and use sustainable hydrogen gas safely, Kinetic7 has achieved a global breakthrough in developing and safely producing hydrogen gas on demand. It comes at a time of growing global concern over the short and medium-term security and supply of gas energy in the UK and across Europe. Rapidly increasing costs and scarcity of supply have been directly impacted by recent geopolitical issues with Russia and Ukraine and the current war between the US, Israel and Iran.The Abu Dhabi based company – with offices in the UK, Australia, Italy and the US - has pioneered a unique multi-patented delivery mechanism and several portable delivery platforms that have successfully and safely harnessed the production and delivery of hydrogen gas on demand (HOD). The innovation dispenses with the need to capture and store hydrogen gas, which has traditionally been dangerous and is extremely expensive to build infrastructure and storage.The Kinetic7 technology produces hydrogen (HHO) gas on demand as and when needed with zero emissions, making it safe, clean, affordable energy that is accessible to everyone, everywhere and even in the remotest of locations.Originally the technology was conceived as a portable cooking stove for humanitarian use in developing nations. Kinetic7 has designed and produced the Tribe™️ and Nomad™️ stoves which are currently in commercialisation phase and will be launched in Q3 of 2026. Both portable cooking stoves run off battery and solar power and will also be used for humanitarian, disaster relief, military and emergency services use. The technology meets 13 of the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals (SDG).Kinetic7 was then pivoted to address the wider global energy crisis impacting both the business and domestic energy markets. A much larger hydrogen on demand HODbox™ was designed and created specifically for the commercial catering and restaurant sectors and one for the domestic energy market. Further prototype pivots are currently being worked on for other industrial sectors of business and industry.Not only does the residential HODbox™ produce carbon free hydrogen gas for cooking, hot water and heating, but it is produced and delivered from an adaptable ‘plug and play’ unit that can be attached to the side of any residential property. The Kinetic7 HODbox™ can produce clean gas at a fraction of the price delivered by legacy mains gas suppliers, without the need for costly upstream infrastructure and extensive utility pipe networks and connections. It works on the same principle of how existing LPG and oil tanks connect into existing residential properties.Kinetic7 was founded by serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Rick Parish who has spent decades working in high risk, safety critical environments from the Australian SAS to search and rescue, global safety and emergency training operations for the oil and gas industries.Commenting on the breakthrough Chairman and founder Rick Parish said.“The current energy crisis has highlighted once again how vulnerable UK and European energy supplies are and the steps that need to be taken to ensure long term energy security is preserved at all costs. We have become far too reliant on legacy gas providers who control the supply and price of energy. The cost of energy has also risen steeply over the last few years amidst market volatility and geopolitical instability. Hydrogen on demand is the future for safe, clean and affordable energy that can be rolled out at speed.Hydrogen gas has existed since the very start of evolution, but understanding how we can create, capture and store hydrogen gas safely has eluded even the greatest of minds. When we were innovating Kinetic7, we asked ourselves what if we didn’t need to store hydrogen gas but instead could create it on demand. Today we have managed to harness the method of creating, producing and delivering hydrogen gas safely, on demand, without the need for storage. This circumnavigates the costly process of storing hydrogen gas and means that our Kinetic7 gas is 100% safe and can be created as and when it is needed and most importantly its 100% carbon free.”Each UK household will be able to effectively create its own supply of clean energy from the Kinetic7 HODbox™, thus ensuring domestic energy supply and security to the home. Kinetic 7 provides a viable alternative to the business and domestic energy markets. It is believed that the hydrogen on demand system could represent savings of as much as 30-45% off household energy bills each year, without the reliance on legacy mains gas supply. It will also provide a 100% carbon free alternative energy source to the off grid residential market which is currently served by LPG, propane and biofuel.The residential HODbox™ simply attaches to the side of a property and is then plumbed into the interior of the house. After an initial outlay cost for the purchase of the Kinetic 7 unit, the only other running costs to produce hydrogen gas on demand would come from the minimal supply of water and a small amount of electricity/or solar to power needed to power the unit and its auxiliary battery.Rick Parish added.“The crisis in the UK and European domestic energy market continues to impact households and squeezing incomes. Kinetic7 can be delivered safely to the domestic energy markets. Householders and house builders developing new homes will have a real alternative energy source that is 100% carbon free and that can simply bolt onto the side of a house at very minimal cost and disruption. Kinetic7 will provide ultra clean and ultra cheap gas for cooking and heating a boiler for ambient heat and hot water. We expect to make further announcements on this exciting phase over the coming months.”The UK government are currently piloting several residential schemes and trials using hydrogen gas. Hydrogen gas has historically been seen as unsafe and unstable due to its low flash point, making it very volatile under storage. Typically, hydrogen gas needs to be created, captured and stored in large storage facilities. It requires expensive infrastructure and is costly to produce and store.The Kinetic7 HODbox™ dispenses with the need to store hydrogen gas. It provides a completely safe and reliable clean energy source which requires no storage and is produced at the point of demand. It has minimal cost outlay over the traditional hydrogen pilot schemes currently operating in communities which have significant cost implications in the creation, storage and delivery of the hydrogen gas.The technology was also recently demonstrated at the Palace of Westminster using the prototype Kinetic7 Nomad™️ stove to an audience of peers, dignitaries and members of the House of Lords at the invitation of The Baroness Uddin, a sitting member of the House of Lords.Rick Parish concluded.“We are genuinely excited about the future and the huge impact that Kinetic7 can bring not just to the UK but to both developing and developed nations. It’s the first major step in producing clean and cheap energy that is carbon free anywhere in the world using one of our portable cook stoves to our commercial and residential HODbox™ systems."The Kinetic 7 technology has also been subjected to independent academic assessment, expert analysis and opinion by Professor Paul Fennell and Dr Andrius Patapas for the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Imperial College London.For more information on Kinetic7ENDSNOTES TO EDITORSRick Parish founder and Chairman of Kinetic7 is available for media interviews on request.Kinetic7 Tribe Nomad and HODbox media assets, images and logos are available to download by WE TRANSFER on request or by downloading here ⬇️Following an $18M research and development program over the last 6 years, the first Kinetic7 portable stoves ‘Tribe™️’ and ‘Nomad™️’ are about to enter commercialisation phase. It is the first of several portable stove innovations designed by Kinetic 7 to be announced this year.The ‘Tribe™️’ stove has been designed solely for humanitarian purposes in developing nations who use traditional wood burning stoves and inefficient cooking stoves using LPG and kerosene to cook and provide heat in their homes.The ‘Tribe™️’ portable cook stoves will help prevent 3.5 million premature deaths each year - many of those being children under the age of five - from inhaling toxic fumes from wood and charcoal burning stoves in developing nations.By producing 100% carbon free energy, we will also start to tackle the major issue of deforestation and climate change empowering local people.The ‘Nomad™️’ stove has been designed uniquely for portable rapid deployment into disaster zones to assist in disaster relief, humanitarian, military and emergency services use. Using a small amount of water and a small solar powered battery, it can produce 100% clean hydrogen gas on demand for cooking and heating.The company has also completed first stage trials and testing for the commercial HODbox™ which can be used in restaurants, hotels, commercial caterers and fast-food outlets. Kinetic7 expects to start manufacturing its portable commercial HODbox™ units in Q3 of 2026.The residential hydrogen on demand HODbox™ is currently running real-world trials over the coming months. It is expected that the unit will go into production early next year with a market roll out envisaged in 2027/2028.Both the commercial and residential HODbox™ units will offer true energy independence for both the UK domestic and business energy markets that is carbon free, cheap to produce, ensuring security of energy supply, whilst also significantly reducing household and business energy costs of between 30-45%.

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