Sinergify Wins Second Consecutive Stevie® Bronze at 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Sinergify, Salesforce–Jira Integration by Grazitti Interactive, Wins Stevie® Bronze for Second Consecutive Year

Sinergify, a Salesforce-Jira integration by Grazitti Interactive, secures its second consecutive Bronze at the 2026 Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service.

Winning this award for the second year in a row is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer success.” — Atul Sharma, Vice President, Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sinergify , a leading Salesforce–Jira integration solution developed by Grazitti Interactive, has been honored with a Bronze StevieAward at the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, marking its second consecutive win.This continued recognition highlights Sinergify’s growing impact in helping organizations bridge the gap between customer support and engineering teams. By enabling seamless, native integration between Salesforce and Jira, Sinergify empowers support, engineering, and product teams to accelerate issue resolution, enhance cross-functional visibility, and deliver superior customer experiences.Selected from over 2,100 nominations spanning 41 countries, Sinergify stood out in a highly competitive field. The entries were evaluated by a panel of more than 150 global professionals across eight specialized juries, underscoring the credibility and rigor of the awards process.Judges at the StevieAwards highlighted Sinergify’s strong performance and innovation, with top evaluations including multiple perfect 10 scores, alongside 9 and 8 ratings, underscoring its enterprise-grade capabilities and market impact. Reviewers described Sinergify as an “outstanding example of enterprise-grade innovation,” noting its ability to seamlessly connect Salesforce and Jira while enabling effective collaboration across support, product, and engineering teams.Judges also recognized its 4.96/5 Salesforce AppExchange rating, 20% year-over-year customer growth, and increasing enterprise adoption as clear indicators of customer trust and product maturity. The platform’s continuous evolution, featuring enhancements in security, automation, and user experience, was commended for addressing real-world business challenges, reinforcing Sinergify’s position as a reliable, high-impact integration solution.“We remain focused on building solutions that solve operational challenges and create long-term value for businesses worldwide,” said Atul Sharma, Vice President, Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive.Building on its innovation momentum, Grazitti Interactive continues to enhance Sinergify with the release of its latest 6.55 version, introducing a range of performance, usability, and integration improvements. The updates focus on delivering a more intuitive user experience, streamlined configuration, and enhanced system reliability—empowering teams to manage Salesforce–Jira workflows with greater efficiency.As organizations increasingly prioritize integrated ecosystems to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction, solutions like Sinergify are playing a pivotal role in transforming service delivery and collaboration.About SinergifySinergify, developed by Grazitti Interactive, is a Salesforce-native integration solution that empowers Support and Engineering Teams to work together seamlessly. It combines real-time syncing, automated workflows, and AI-powered intelligence, allowing teams to create and track Jira issues directly from Salesforce and stay aligned without switching tools. By removing middleware, Sinergify delivers fast, reliable performance for even the most complex workflows. With enterprise-grade security and full GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC compliance, it ensures data integrity while maintaining seamless collaboration across teams.About the StevieAwardsThe StevieAwards are among the world’s most prestigious business honors, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions by organizations and professionals globally. Established in 2002, they have become a benchmark for excellence across industries. The awards cover nine programs, including the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, German Stevie Awards, American Business Awards, International Business Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, Sales & Customer Service, Technology Excellence, and Women in Business. Each year, more than 12,000 entries from over 70 countries are reviewed by 1,000+ industry experts, honoring organizations and individuals whose innovation, leadership, and performance make a meaningful global impact.

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