One platform, two brands: Iron Parts simplifies GM and Mopar parts sourcing in Europe

Iron Parts operates from AEC’s central warehouse in Antwerp, enabling same-day dispatch of GM and Mopar parts across Europe. Iron Parts platform streamlining GM and Mopar parts sourcing for European dealers

AEC’s Iron Parts platform enables real-time ordering, transparent pricing and same-day dispatch of GM and Mopar OEM parts for dealers across Europe.

Iron Parts brings together two of the most in-demand parts ecosystems on a single platform, giving European dealers faster access, better visibility, and a more efficient way to source.” — Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- · Single platform for GM and Mopar OEM parts, plus select aftermarket accessories

· Real-time search, pricing and ordering using VIN or part number

· Same-day dispatch with next-day delivery across much of Europe

Iron Parts & Services B.V., the parts and accessories subsidiary of the AEC Group, has confirmed that its integrated parts platform is now fully operational, with dealers across Europe actively sourcing and ordering GM and Mopar parts through a single system. AEC is a leading European importer of US-manufactured vehicles.

North American vehicles entering the European market are typically imported under Individual Vehicle Approval (IVA), placing them outside standard dealer supply chains. For owners and workshops, sourcing genuine OEM replacement parts has therefore often been slow, complex, and uncertain.

This has direct implications for vehicle roadworthiness, safety compliance, and emissions performance. Iron Parts addresses this gap by giving dealers reliable, fast access to original GM and Mopar components that meet both manufacturer specifications and European regulatory requirements.

For European dealers handling US-brand vehicles, sourcing OEM parts has traditionally meant navigating separate supplier systems for different brands. Iron Parts & Services B.V. consolidates that process, bringing original GM and Mopar parts alongside select aftermarket accessories from leading suppliers in the truck accessory industry into one platform where dealers can search, price and order in real time.

Centralized platform for faster parts sourcing

The Iron Parts webshop gives dealers a single access point to the full catalog of original GM and Mopar parts, plus select aftermarket accessories from established names in the truck accessory market, with parts identifiable by VIN or part number. Live availability and transparent pricing, including shipping costs on stocked parts, are visible at the point of ordering, removing the back-and-forth that has historically added time and complexity to the process.

Frans Poppe, Manager VPC Workshop at AEC, said: "Before this, sourcing parts across brands meant jumping between systems and waiting for answers. Now dealers have one place to go, and everything they need is there: pricing, availability, and the ability to place orders immediately.”

Optimized logistics and delivery performance

Iron Parts & Services B.V. has built its logistics setup around the needs of working dealers. Orders placed before 14:15 are dispatched the same day from its warehouse in Waaslandhaven, part of the port of Antwerp, Belgium, with next-day delivery available across much of Europe. Larger stock orders placed before 10:00 also qualify for same-day dispatch, giving dealers confidence in lead times when managing workshop schedules.

Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC, said: "Iron Parts gives our dealer network something they have never had before: a single, transparent window into our entire GM and Mopar parts inventory, with same-day dispatch behind it. This is the infrastructure that serious dealers need, and we are committed to making it the default way parts are ordered across our network."

Expanded inventory across GM and Mopar

Over the past year, Iron Parts & Services B.V. has significantly expanded its stocked inventory, broadening the range of original GM and Mopar components available for immediate dispatch, alongside select aftermarket accessories from leading truck accessory suppliers. For non-stock items, expedited air freight from US manufacturers is available, keeping vehicle downtime to a minimum for dealers and their customers.

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