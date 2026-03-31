TendersOnTime Expands into Italy, Unlocking $33 Trillion Global Procurement Market for Italian Businesses

TendersOnTime enters Italy to help businesses access global tenders, offering procurement data, 600,000+ buyers, & opportunities across 240+ countries.

MILAN, ITALY, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tenders Pvt Ltd, the company behind TendersOnTime , one of the world’s most comprehensive public procurement intelligence platforms, has announced a strategic expansion into Italy, aimed at enabling Italian enterprises to access and compete in the vast and rapidly growing global tender ecosystem.As Italian companies increasingly look beyond domestic markets to scale operations and diversify revenue streams, access to reliable, structured, and real-time procurement intelligence has become a critical business requirement.A $33 Trillion Opportunity – Largely UntappedAccording to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, global GDP is projected at approximately USD 219 trillion (PPP basis). Governments worldwide spend nearly 15% of GDP through public procurement, translating into an estimated USD 33 trillion worth of opportunities annually.Despite this massive opportunity, a significant portion remains fragmented, difficult to access, and underutilized, particularly by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).TendersOnTime addresses this gap by transforming dispersed procurement data into a centralized, structured, and actionable intelligence platform, enabling businesses to efficiently identify and pursue relevant opportunities across borders.Empowering Italian Businesses for Global ExpansionItaly is home to a diverse and dynamic business ecosystem, including SMEs, exporters, and large corporations with global ambitions. Many of these organizations are actively exploring international tenders as a strategic avenue for growth.However, identifying relevant opportunities across multiple countries and procurement systems can be complex, time-consuming, and resource-intensive.TendersOnTime simplifies this process by acting as a single gateway to global procurement opportunities, covering:● 600,000+ purchasing authorities● Opportunities from 240+ countries● Government procurement portals, public sector organizations, and private announcements● Multilateral and bilateral funding agenciesThis enables Italian businesses to discover, evaluate, and act on opportunities with greater speed and precision.Strengthening Global Procurement EcosystemsTendersOnTime is not merely an aggregator—it plays a critical role in enhancing efficiency in public procurement systems worldwide.By proactively disseminating relevant tender opportunities to businesses across geographies, the platform:● Increases supplier participation● Enhances competition● Supports governments in achieving more efficient and transparent procurement outcomesThis aligns with global public procurement objectives of transparency, accessibility, and value optimization.Institutional Intelligence & Bulk Data DistributionAs the largest and most comprehensive aggregator of public procurement opportunities, TendersOnTime processes tenders across industries and geographies on a daily basis.Beyond individual enterprises, the platform also serves as a strategic data partner to institutional ecosystems, providing procurement intelligence with redistribution rights to:● Industry Associations● Chambers of Commerce● Export Promotion Councils● Trade Bodies● Banks (SME divisions)● Embassies● B2B platforms and e-commerce portals● News agencies and data aggregators These organizations leverage TendersOnTime’s data to empower their member base, enhance trade visibility, and drive international business participation at scale.Global Recognition and Strategic PartnershipsTendersOnTime’s credibility is reinforced by its association with leading global institutions, including the International Trade Centre, which disseminates procurement intelligence to SMEs worldwide through its Procurement Map platform.The company’s client portfolio includes:● United Nations system● LexisNexis● EY● IndiaMART● Confederation of Indian IndustryPlatform Capabilities and Global ReachTendersOnTime aggregates and organizes procurement opportunities from over 600,000 purchasers across 240+ countries, including emerging markets. The platform monitors hundreds of publications daily, translates non-English tenders into English, and adds more than 100,000 new contract awards each month.In addition, it covers procurement from major global funding institutions, such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, and the World Health Organization, providing businesses with access to high-value, trusted opportunities worldwide.Driving Smarter, Data-Driven DecisionsIn today’s fast-paced and competitive environment, access to timely and structured data is a decisive advantage.TendersOnTime transforms fragmented procurement information into actionable business intelligence, enabling organizations to:● Identify high-value opportunities● Track market trends and competitor activity● Optimize bidding strategies● Improve success rates in global tendersA Strategic Gateway for Italian EnterprisesWith its expansion into Italy, TendersOnTime aims to become a key enabler of cross-border trade and procurement participation, helping Italian businesses:● Diversify revenue streams● Reduce dependency on domestic markets● Compete effectively in global procurement

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