Mohr Marketing and RealSource Launch Evidence Ready Litigation Partnership for Uber and Lyft Sexual Assault Cases

Allentown, Pennsylvania – Mohr Marketing and RealSource today announced a comprehensive litigation support partnership designed to provide personal injury and mass tort law firms with evidence‑ready Uber and Lyft sexual assault cases backed by advanced digital forensics and trauma‑informed intake processes.

The partnership addresses a persistent gap in rideshare assault litigation: the challenge of obtaining complete documentation and digital proof from technology platforms that control access to critical trip data. By combining Mohr Marketing’s survivor‑centric lead validation with RealSource’s forensic extraction capabilities, the alliance delivers case files that arrive trial‑ready rather than requiring weeks of internal vetting and evidence retrieval.

Evidence‑Ready Cases Replace Cold Leads

Under the new framework, law firms receive a Sexual Assault Claims / Litigation Police Synopsis Lead Report with every engagement. Each report includes:

Survivor Synopsis – Comprehensive account of the incident and survivor background

– Comprehensive account of the incident and survivor background Incident Documentation – Police report copies and medical records where available

– Police report copies and medical records where available Driver & Trip Context – Driver identification and detailed trip timeline

– Driver identification and detailed trip timeline Digital Intelligence Foundation – Early trip logs and metadata when accessible

– Early trip logs and metadata when accessible Investigative Support – Investigators’ assault reports and corroborating information

“Personal injury and mass tort firms should not be spending senior attorney time chasing basic police reports or medical records,” said Ed Mohr, President of Mohr Marketing. “We deliver case files that look like the early stages of mature litigation, not raw inquiries that require months of internal work before engagement.”

Digital Forensics That Rideshare Platforms Can’t Hide

Once a case is engaged, RealSource can provide comprehensive digital forensics that most law firms cannot perform in‑house. This includes:

Uber and Lyft Driver App Data – Complete activity logs, status changes, and internal trip metadata

– Complete activity logs, status changes, and internal trip metadata Route Reconstruction – GPS‑based verification of vehicle movement and deviations

– GPS‑based verification of vehicle movement and deviations Communication Records – Timestamped in‑app messages and interaction logs when available

– Timestamped in‑app messages and interaction logs when available Chain‑of‑Custody Compliant Imaging – Forensic extraction of mobile devices and vehicle systems that withstands defense scrutiny

– Forensic extraction of mobile devices and vehicle systems that withstands defense scrutiny Expert Testimony Support – Forensic analysts available to interpret complex data for juries

“Rideshare assault cases often turn on digital proof that exists buried in app metadata and trip logs,” said Mohr. “RealSource’s forensic capabilities allow attorneys to move beyond ‘he said, she said’ testimony and present juries with timestamped, visualized evidence of exactly what occurred during the trip.”

Trauma‑Informed Intake Reduces Retraumatization

The partnership’s intake process is specifically designed to reduce retraumatization while capturing the detailed information attorneys need for case evaluation. Survivors share their account once in a structured, supportive environment, and that information is documented in a format attorneys can immediately use for screening and strategy development.

“For too long, survivors of rideshare assault have faced intake processes that feel like interrogations,” Mohr continued. “Our survivor‑centric model ensures they feel heard and validated while we gather the incident context, timeline, and corroborating details that become the foundation of the litigation file.”

All leads are sourced through compliant, documented channels and verified before delivery to law firms—addressing growing regulatory scrutiny of lead generation practices in mass tort litigation.

Operational Efficiency and Case Value

The evidence‑ready model is designed to reduce attorney time while increasing case value. By front‑loading documentation, forensic analysis, and survivor validation, law firms can move directly from intake to case strategy without the traditional weeks‑long gap spent gathering basic records.

“Our proven workflows allow firms to handle rideshare assault cases at scale without sacrificing quality or survivor care,” Mohr said. “When every case arrives with police reports, medical records, survivor synopsis, and digital context already assembled, attorneys can focus on what drives outcomes—case valuation, negotiation, and trial preparation.”

The partnership can also provide ongoing litigation support throughout the case lifecycle, including evidence organization, forensic updates as new information emerges, and expert witness coordination.

Challenging the Corporate Safety Narrative

The alliance comes amid growing scrutiny of Uber and Lyft’s transparency regarding passenger safety. Critics have alleged that official safety reports minimize risk and omit context that would reveal systemic failures in driver vetting, incident response, and survivor support.

“Actions have consequences,” Mohr said. “When rideshare platforms prioritize brand protection over passenger safety, survivors deserve legal representation that can match the technical sophistication and resources of these corporations. This partnership ensures attorneys have both the human documentation and the digital proof needed to hold these companies accountable.”

About Mohr Marketing

Mohr Marketing is a litigation support agency based in Allentown, PA, specializing in survivor‑centric lead generation for personal injury and mass tort law firms. The company provides legally sourced, verified case files with comprehensive documentation designed to reduce attorney time and increase case value.

About RealSource

RealSource provides specialized digital forensics and litigation support for complex legal claims involving rideshare platforms, mobile devices, and vehicle systems. The company offers chain‑of‑custody compliant data extraction, forensic analysis, expert interpretation, and testimony support.

Media Contact:

Ed Mohr

Mohr Marketing

Allentown, PA

610-510-7577

ed@mohrmktg.com

Mohr Marketing, LLC is a premier medical-legal marketing agency providing high-intent, signed cases for leading law firms specializing in Motor Vehicle Accidents (MVA) and Mass Tort litigation. We bridge the gap between official data and legal intake through our proprietary "Command Center" system—a 5-step verification process that ensures every case is audit-proof, exclusive, and high-value.

Mohr Marketing, LLC

1636 N Cedar Crest Blvd 345 Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

610-510-7577

https://www.mohrmktg.com

Press Contact : Edward Mohr

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWgTptZflMs

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