Transmission Towers Market Outlook 2026–2030: Telecom Expansion and Infrastructure Demand

The Business Research Company’s Transmission Towers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Transmission Towers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transmission towers market is dominated by a mix of global power infrastructure manufacturers and specialized steel fabrication and construction service providers. Companies are focusing on advanced structural designs, high-strength material solutions, corrosion-resistant coatings, and enhanced installation and maintenance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent safety and regulatory standards. Emphasis on grid reliability, compliance with international engineering codes, and integration of digital monitoring and asset management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving power transmission and infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Transmission Towers Market?

• According to our research, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The transmission towers division of the company, which is directly involved in the transmission towers market, provides a wide range of lattice towers, monopole towers, foundation solutions, and installation services that support power transmission projects, grid infrastructure development, and regulated electrical utility environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Transmission Towers Market?

Major companies operating in the transmission towers market are Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, KEC International Limited, Valmont Industries Inc., Sabre Industries Inc., Canam Group Inc., Karamtara Engineering Private Limited, Associated Power Structures Limited, Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunications Company, Utkarsh India Limited, Qingdao BST Steel Structure Co. Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Limited, Brametal S.A., TATA Project Limited, Skipper Limited, Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Jyoti Structures Limited, Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mitas Energy and Metal Construction Inc., Meyer Utility Structures LLC, Zamil Steel Holding Company, Falcon Steel America, Northcom Group Co. Ltd., Ganges Internationale, Transrail Lighting Limited, Groovefab International Private Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Transmission Towers Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent structural and safety standards, compliance with international engineering codes, precision fabrication requirements, and the need for reliability and durability in power transmission and electrical infrastructure environments. Leading players such as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, KEC International Limited, Valmont Industries Inc., Sabre Industries Inc., Canam Group Inc., Karamtara Engineering Private Limited, Associated Power Structures Limited, Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunications Company, Utkarsh India Limited, and Qingdao BST Steel Structure Co. Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified transmission tower portfolios, established infrastructure and engineering partnerships, global project execution networks, and continuous innovation in tower design, fabrication, and installation technologies. As demand for high-voltage transmission solutions, renewable energy grid integration, and regulatory-compliant power infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, technological innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (2%)

o KEC International Limited (1%)

o Valmont Industries Inc. (1%)

o Sabre Industries Inc. (1%)

o Canam Group Inc. (1%)

o Karamtara Engineering Private Limited (1%)

o Associated Power Structures Limited (1%)

o Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunications Company (1%)

o Utkarsh India Limited (1%)

o Qingdao BST Steel Structure Co. Ltd. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Transmission Towers Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the transmission towers market include ArcelorMittal SA, Tata Steel Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., POSCO, JFE Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited, JSW Steel Limited, Evraz Group SA, United States Steel Corporation, Hyundai Steel Company, Severstal JSC, Voestalpine AG, Salzgitter AG, Gerdau SA, Acerinox SA, Tenaris SA, Welspun Corp Ltd., Essar Steel India Limited, Kalyani Steels Ltd., Arvedi Group, Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Transmission Towers Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the transmission towers market include WESCO International Inc., Grainger plc, Fastenal Company, Rexel SA, Sonepar Group, Border States Electric Supply Company, CDW Corporation, TD Synnex Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet SpA, Bechtle AG, Exclusive Networks SA, Macnica Inc., Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, EET Group AS, RS Group plc, Allied Electronics & Automation, D&H Distributing Company, Ingram Micro Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Transmission Towers Market?

• Major end users in the transmission towers market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Alstom SA, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, National Grid plc, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy Corporation, NextEra Energy, Enel SpA, State Grid Corporation of China, Korea Electric Power Corporation, AES Corporation, E.ON SE, Engie SA, Southern Company, Public Service Enterprise Group, Xcel Energy Inc., Fortum Oyj, Iberdrola SA.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Advanced full-scale dual test bed frameworks are transforming the transmission towers market by enhancing structural validation, accelerating project timelines, and enabling large-scale deployment efficiency.

• Example: In April 2025, Skipper Limited launched its second full-scale transmission tower test bed.

• Its independent design, real-world load simulation, and simultaneous testing capabilities improve structural reliability, reduce project risks, and strengthen overall engineering quality.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Steel Framing Efficiency Through Digitalized Production Management

• Improving Construction Safety And Quality With Standardized Steel Building Guidelines

• Expanding Innovative Rights-of-Way Planning Strengthens Grid Reliability And Environmental Performance

• Integrating Urban Transmission Densification Supports Grid Upgrades Without Additional Land Acquisition

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