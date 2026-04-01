Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Featured in National Geographic Traveller (UK) ‘Islands Collection 2026’

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is featured in National Geographic Traveller (UK) Islands Collection 2026 as a premier sanctuary for nature and luxury. Elevated Family and Wellness Travel Beyond its environmental initiatives, the resort is highlighted as a premier family-friendly destination. We offer sunrise yoga, Muay Thai boxing and treatments rooted in traditional Thai healing at the world-class spa

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, April 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious National Geographic Traveller (UK) Islands Collection 2026. This special edition highlights the world’s most premier island destinations as places of renewal, where nature, culture, and wellbeing intersect."We are honored to be featured by National Geographic Traveller (UK) in their 2026 Islands Collection, this recognition reinforces our vision to provide world-class hospitality that respects the land and sea, offering our guests a meaningful encounter with Phuket’s heritage and natural wonders."As a featured destination, Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach is recognized for its unique position as a sanctuary of natural beauty and cultural immersion. Tucked away on a private stretch of beach near the vibrant Patong area, the resort offers a rare balance between the island’s lively atmosphere and the serene, raw coastal beauty of the Andaman Sea.A Commitment to Nature and SustainabilityAt the heart of this feature is the resort’s dedication to environmental conservation. The "Islands Collection" explores destinations that prioritize the harmony of luxury and nature. Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach stands as a leader in this space through:• The Merlin House Reef Center: In partnership with WildAid Thailand, the resort protects marine life and preserves shoreline biodiversity.• The Merlin Butterfly Sanctuary: An on-site haven dedicated to local species, offering guests educational programs and ecological immersion.• Sustainable Experiences: From guided snorkeling at the private house reef to eco-tours, guests are encouraged to engage with the environment responsibly.Elevated Family and Wellness TravelBeyond its environmental initiatives, the resort is highlighted as a premier family-friendly destination. With three swimming pools, the Splash Zone for children, and a "Kids Eat Free" program, the resort ensures a value-packed experience for families. For those seeking personal renewal, the resort offers sunrise yoga, Muay Thai boxing and treatments rooted in traditional Thai healing at the world-class spa.About Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin BeachLocated on a secluded beach surrounded by mature palm groves, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach offers 10 on-site restaurants and bars, premier event spaces and modern Thai-decorated rooms with pool-access and private balcony options. It is a destination where luxury and nature coexist in harmony.For more information or to book your stay, please visit our website

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