Geely Tech EU and 3SS Launch Next-Generation In-Car Entertainment Hub for Zeekr Across Europe

Zeekr Entertainment Hub from 3SS

Co-designed by Geely Technology Europe and 3SS for deployment in Zeekr’s vehicles, the new Entertainment Hub platform, powered by the 3Ready Automotive solution

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geely Technology Europe (previously Zeekr Technology Europe), the European R&D center of Geely Auto Group, and 3SS, a global leader in personalized technological entertainment solutions, today announced the launch of Zeekr’s Entertainment Hub, a next-generation in-car media platform rolling out across multiple Zeek’ models in Europe.

Zeekr‘s Entertainment Hub integrates Geely Technology Europe's intelligent software expertise with 3SS's award-winning 3Ready Automotive platform to redefine the in-vehicle passenger experience. The launch marks a major milestone in Zeekr's journey toward truly software-defined vehicles, where entertainment, brand engagement, and connected services continuously evolve alongside driver needs.

Designed with the user at its center, Zeekr’s Entertainment Hub gives drivers and passengers instant access to their favorite streaming platforms, live TV, and news channels from over 15 major global content providers, all seamlessly integrated into the vehicle's screens. Whether catching up on a series during a charging stop or staying informed with global updates whilst waiting for the kids to come out of school, every interaction is smooth, fast, and familiar.

Running on Android Automotive OS, Entertainment Hub provides a scalable foundation with full control over UI, UX, and content delivery, fully compliant with automotive-grade performance and safety standards. Through 3SS's experience management system, Zeekr can also deliver curated branded content to the vehicle, including service information, product updates, and exclusive offers, all without requiring an OTA software update.

Closing the Loop: A New Standard for Customer-Centric Innovation

What sets Zeekr’s Entertainment Hub apart is not just the breadth of its entertainment offering, but the way it extends and deepens Zeekr's already-strong customer feedback culture. A dedicated Zeekr channel within the Entertainment Hub enables direct, visual communication with users, delivering personalized responses, updates, and service insights directly to the vehicle's screen. This transforms the in-car experience into a genuine two-way relationship, making customers feel heard and valued in a way that goes far beyond what smartphone apps can achieve.

This feedback loop integration is a natural evolution of Zeekr's commitment to listening to its drivers. By bringing that dialogue into the vehicle itself, Entertainment Hub makes the car a living extension of the brand relationship, not just a product, but a continuously improving platform that reflects real customer input.

Zeekr’s Entertainment Hub's deep integration with vehicle systems enables context-aware experiences that adapt to driving scenarios. Built-in analytics allow the platform to learn from usage patterns, personalize recommendations, and evolve continuously throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Premium Entertainment Worthy of the Zeekr’s Brand

Zeekr has built its reputation on delivering a next-level luxury experience, and Zeekr’s Entertainment Hub raises the bar further. The platform delivers a premium, curated in-car media environment that stands distinctly apart from competitors, reinforcing Zeekr's positioning at the forefront of intelligent, high-end mobility. Every detail, from the seamless content discovery to the elegant Zeekr-branded channel, is designed to feel as refined as the vehicle itself.

Christian Hering, Head of Intelligent Software at Geely Tech EU, said:

"For us, launching an in-car entertainment platform for Zeekr was about integrating the vehicle into the digital lives of our users. Together with 3SS, we were able to bring Entertainment Hub to life efficiently and with the flexibility we need to shape the passenger experience. The dedicated Zeekr channel takes this further, allowing us to close the feedback loop visually and directly with our customers, creating a more transparent and engaging relationship. This approach allows us to continuously improve the service, increasing customer satisfaction and enhancing the digital value of our vehicles."

Felix Walter, Chief Growth Officer, Automotive at 3SS, added:

"Geely Tech and Zeekr approached this project with a clear ambition: to make digital entertainment an integrated part of the vehicle experience rather than an add-on. Our collaboration demonstrates how OEM strategy and specialized entertainment expertise can combine to create a robust, evolving platform that sets new standards for in-car digital innovation."

By uniting Geely Technology Europe's software capabilities with 3SS's 3Ready Automotive platform, Zeekr’s Entertainment Hub delivers a highly personalized, content-first mobility experience, one that listens, responds, and grows with its users, providing OEMs with the flexibility, brand control, and upgrade capabilities to exceed customer expectations.

ENDS

About Geely Technology Europe (GTEU)

Geely Technology Europe is Geely Auto Group’s unified European research and development organisation, formed by integrating its long‑established engineering hubs in Gothenburg and Frankfurt. The Gothenburg organisation carries a strong heritage as China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT)—founded in 2013—and later Zeekr Technology Europe, while the Frankfurt centre has operated as the Lotus Tech Innovation Centre (LTIC GmbH), bringing with it a legacy of engineering excellence tied to one of Europe’s most respected performance and innovation brands.

Today, Geely Tech EU brings these complementary capabilities together to strengthen Geely’s global vehicle development, embedding European regulatory and customer requirements from the outset. The organisation drives next‑generation vehicle architectures, digital technologies, and intelligent systems for international markets, and supports brands including Zeekr, Lynk & Co, and Geely.

Visit www.geelytech.eu for more information.

About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)

3SS is a global leader in digital entertainment technology, delivering solutions that create experiences people love. Since 2009, 3SS has been trusted by telcos, pay-TV operators, and streamers worldwide for its expertise in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design, and solution architecture.

The award-winning 3Ready product platform accelerates seamless entertainment service launches across all devices while enabling customer-centric innovation. Today, 3Ready powers 30+ service providers, delivering rich, loyalty-enhancing entertainment hubs with a total reach of 70+ million users. Customers include 4iG Group (OneTV), A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Astro, Claro, Elisa Estonia, ENTEL, Eutelsat, Liberty Global, Norlys, ORS, Proximus, SES, Swisscom, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone Group, and Yes.

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