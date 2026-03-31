Eden Gordon Hill host of "The All-American Book Club" Endorsements for WMAL's "The All-American Book Club."

Eden Gordon Media and The All-American Book Club Reflect on Family this Holy Season.

I love kicking my weekends off with you every Saturday morning. As you are grabbing your first cup of coffee, our weekly conversations engage my love of books, faith, and country.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," features best-selling authors and powerful voices of faith and resilience reflecting on faith, family, and community this Holy Season. Hill will welcome back to the show Great American Media Actress Shae Robins and Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Children's Author Jeff Gottesfeld. Hill also welcomes first-time guests, Bunni Pounds, president of Christians Engaged; actor and performer Casey Elliott; and Dr. Ashley Lucas , a leader in America's health, for a fresh lineup this month.Eden Gordon Hill stated, “I love kicking my weekends off with you every Saturday morning. As you are grabbing your first cup of coffee, our weekly conversations engage my love of books, faith, and country. You, my audience, inspire me, and have come alongside me. As this show leads the weekend news cycle, we are impacting our nation's communities."Hill continued... "I am also honored to introduce you to my newest partner at The All-American Book Club, a powerful voice for health in the public square and the founder of PHD Weight Loss, Dr. Ashley Lucas. She saved my life! Dr. Lucas is leading our nation's health and reeducating our community on the powerful force of natural health.” Watch for more powerful conversations with Dr. Ashley in the coming weeks. And if you, my amazing audience, have any questions you'd like me to ask her, shoot me an email. We're in this together!Shae Robins is an actress with Great American Media and is known for her roles in "Masquerade Mix-Up," "Passport to Love," “A Christmas Prayer,” and her latest movie, “Blessings in Disguise,” now streaming on Great American Pure Flix and available on Great American Family linear channels.Casey Elliott is known for his powerful vocal and acting abilities. He has toured the world as a performer, in both the musical and theatrical genres. He is a familiar face on Great American Family linear channels and is a member of the vocal group GENTRI.“Blessings “in Disguise follows Katie (Robins), a driven New York fashion designer with only three weeks to develop a collection that could launch her brand to national prominence. Under mounting pressure and searching for inspiration, Katie returns to her hometown where she chooses an unexpected venue to unveil her work – her late grandmother’s beloved seamstress shop, Charlotte’s Thread. As Katie breathes new life into the quiet storefront, she uncovers the remarkable source behind her grandmother’s handmade designs: carefully selected Scriptures, lovingly stitched by hand and hidden inside every garment. Along the way, Katie reconnects with Luke (Elliott), her first love and now a gifted furniture designer and woodworker whose designs are rooted in craftsmanship, patience, and purpose. As their lives intertwine once more, the two discover that inspiration is not found in deadlines or demand – but in the timeless values of home, heritage, and hope. You can find out more about Shae Robins here, and more about Casey Elliott here.Bunni Pounds is the Founder and President of Christians Engaged as well as a Senior Vice President for Family Policy Alliance and Family Policy Alliance Foundation founded by Dr. James Dobson. She is the author of Jesus and Politics: One Woman’s Walk with God in a Mudslinging Profession and the upcoming book with the foreword by Candace Cameron Bure - Stepping Up to Lead: Rebuilding a Nation in the Footsteps of Nehemiah. She hosts two podcasts - Jesus for America, a devotional podcast teaching through scripture, and Conversations with Christians Engaged, an interview weekly show inspiring people to pray, vote, and engage ongoing. You can find out more about Bunni Pounds here.Jeff Gottesfeld writes for page, stage, screen and television. He has won awards from the American Library Association, the Association of Jewish Libraries, the Christophers, the National Council for the Social Studies and the American Alliance for Theatre & Education. Raised in Teaneck NJ, Gottesfeld is the author of several notable children’s books, including the New York Times bestseller Honor Flight: Celebrating America’s Veterans. This book, which we will discuss in length in our featured conversation, is an emotional picture book that highlights the Honor Flight Network. Told through the moving first-person perspective of an anonymous aging veteran, the narrative follows his "final mission" to Washington, D.C., where he and a diverse group of fellow service members visit major war memorials and receive the hero's homecoming many never originally experienced. The story captures both the grandeur of the monuments and the deep personal impact of the trip. Drawing from Gottesfeld’s firsthand experience as a volunteer "Guardian," the book explores powerful themes of remembrance and gratitude, ensuring that the sacrifices of past generations are not forgotten by young readers. You can read more about Jeff Gottesfeld here.Dr. Ashley Lucas, founder of PHD Weight Loss, Nutrition Doctorate (PhD), and Registered Dietitian (RD), comes to the field of nutrition for weight loss and wellness with a unique background. Dr. Lucas spent the first 25 years of her life participating in the rigorous training of her professional classical ballet career; constantly devoted to this “passionate pursuit of perfection.” This deeply-rooted “pursuit” was, for her, continuously met with injury and a constant fight with the ballet-specific body type. As a result, she retired from her professional dancing career, understood the importance nutrition played in her own athletic performance, and started along her path to becoming an expert in the field of nutrition and wellness. Dr. Lucas earned her PhD in Sports Nutrition and Chronic Disease from Virginia Tech and is also a licensed Registered Dietitian. You can learn more about Dr. Ashley here.You will find our host, Eden Gordon Hill, at the intersection of media and patriotism. Hill is the founder and owner of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and a morning Radio Show Host on WMAL, where her depth of knowledge and expertise, spanning more than 25 years in strategic communications and public relations, shapes every narrative. Creating compelling content, her shows resonate with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Hill's roles involve engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Hill's commitment to excellence is evident in the success of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, in its trusted earned media and strategic partnerships, and in her weekend morning show "The All-American Book Club," which provides a platform for kitchen-table discussions across America. As a proud military spouse herself, Hill excels in connecting with military spouses, veterans, and families, highlighting powerful stories that celebrate our nation's spirit. Her trusted communications in the national media landscape continue to ensure these stories reach and inspire a broad audience, reinforcing our nation's powerful history.

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