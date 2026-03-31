Northern Protection Group Unveils Specialized Security Services for the Swedish Market

Norhter Protection Group

Northern Protection Group AB is a Stockholm-based security company in Sweden, offering flexible, high-quality guard services and customized security solutions.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Protection Group AB, a premier Stockholm-based private security company, today announced the expansion of its professional security services to address the rising demand for sophisticated safety frameworks across the country. Operating under the rigorous standards of the Swedish Police Authority (FAP 573-1), the firm is introducing a suite of customized security solutions designed for high-stakes environments and corporate stability.As enterprises navigate a changing regional safety landscape, the ability to hire security guard personnel with specialized training has become a critical operational requirement. Northern Protection Group’s latest service rollout focuses on security services for businesses, blending traditional manned guarding with advanced risk analysis to protect both physical assets and personnel."Our vision extends beyond standard surveillance; we aim to be a strategic partner in our clients' resilience," said a spokesperson for Northern Protection Group. "As a dedicated security company in Sweden, we understand the unique regulatory and safety requirements of the Nordic market. By providing customized security solutions, we ensure that every client—from retail hubs to corporate headquarters—receives protection that is as unique as their business."The company's comprehensive security guard services now include:Authorized manned guarding and mobile patrols.Reception and concierge security tailored for corporate branding.Event security and high-profile crowd management.Technical security consulting and vulnerability assessments.Northern Protection Group maintains strict compliance with Section 28 of the Ordinance (1989:149), ensuring that all personnel are vetted and trained to handle modern security challenges with professionalism and discretion. This commitment to quality makes them the preferred private security company for organizations looking to hire security guard teams that prioritize safety, ethics, and local expertise.For more information about Northern Protection Group’s professional security services or to inquire about security services for businesses, please visit https://northernprotectiongroup.com/ About Northern Protection Group AB:Northern Protection Group AB is an authorized and established security company in Sweden based in Stockholm. Founded on the principles of flexibility and precision, the group provides high-tier security guard services and customized security solutions for a diverse range of industries, ensuring a secure environment through expert personnel and strategic planning.Media Contact:Company: Northern Protection Group ABEmail: info@northernprotectiongroup.comPhone: +46 (0) 8 - 24 57 40City: StockholmCountry: SwedenWebsite: https://northernprotectiongroup.com/

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