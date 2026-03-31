Direct Marketing Firm TLM Consulting Launches New Vancouver Campaign Expanding Team & Entering Home Improvement Sector

TLM Consulting, a direct marketing firm based in Burnaby, British Columbia, has launched a new campaign in Vancouver for LeafFilter.

BURNABY, BC V5C 6P7, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new client campaign drives team growth and marks the firm's first engagement in the home improvement industry as TLM Consulting continues to build its presence across Canada.BURNABY, BC – TLM Consulting, a direct marketing firm based in Burnaby, British Columbia, has launched a new campaign in Vancouver for LeafFilter, a company specializing in gutter protection systems for residential properties. The initiative, according to company representatives, marks the firm's first engagement in the home improvement sector , which has also resulted in significant team growth in the city.New Campaign Expands Firm's Industry PresenceTLM Consulting shares that the Vancouver campaign for LeafFilter represents the firm's first engagement in the home improvement sector. Experts within the company note that the home improvement sector is characterized by consistent consumer demand and a reliance on localized outreach to effectively reach residential property owners, making direct marketing a suitable strategy for campaigns in this space.They added that the campaign is structured around the firm's core methodology, which focuses on direct and personal engagement with consumers on a community level. Companies often rely on localized marketing and direct consumer engagement to reach homeowners who may benefit from their specific services. As a result, outreach strategies frequently involve targeted campaigns aimed at residential neighborhoods where property maintenance services are in demand.Campaign Launch Results in Team Growth Within Vancouver OfficeThe launch of the LeafFilter campaign has produced direct changes to TLM Consulting's staffing and internal operations. According to the company, the Vancouver office has expanded its team to support the increased workload associated with campaign execution, client management, andperformance monitoring. New staff have been brought on across roles that include consumer outreach, campaign coordination, and analytics support. The campaign has also contributed to local employment opportunities in Vancouver, creating new positions that complement the city's competitive job market.For TLM Consulting, these positions reflect their expectation of sustained growth in the field. Hiring has been structured to manage the current LeafFilter campaign as well as additional client work, and internal onboarding and workflow processes have been updated to maintain consistency as the team expands.The operational framework being developed through this engagement is intended to be repeatable. As TLM Consulting takes on additional campaigns in new sectors or regions, the processes established here are expected to serve as a foundation for how those engagements are staffed and managed. This approach supports organizational stability while allowing the direct marketing firm to scale efficiently in response to client demand.Vancouver Serves as Base for Broader Canadian ExpansionTLM Consulting shares that Vancouver represents a strategically significant market due to its population size, demographic diversity, and activity in the residential property sector. The city provides conditions suited to a direct marketing campaign targeting homeowners, and its scale allows the firm to gather operational insights that can inform expansion into other regions.The firm is actively evaluating opportunities to grow its operations beyond British Columbia. Along with this announcement, TLM Consulting states that they intend to bring their campaign model to additional Canadian cities as client demand develops, with the Vancouver office serving as the operational base from which that national expansion is coordinated. Continued recruitment is underway to build the staffing capacity required to support operations in new markets across the country.Vancouver's established commercial environment and workforce availability also make it a practical base for the firm's current phase of growth. The region's ongoing residential and commercial development contributes to demand for direct consumer engagement services, and TLM Consulting's presence in the market positions the firm to respond to those opportunities as they develop.Looking ForwardThe Canadian direct marketing firm expects to continue growing its team and client portfolio as it moves through the current phase of expansion. The company shares that they will maintain their focus on direct marketing campaign delivery while pursuing additional client engagements across both existing and new industry sectors. Team growth is anticipated to continue as the firm builds operational capacity to support campaigns in multiple regions simultaneously.The Vancouver campaign is expected to provide operational insights that inform how TLM Consulting approaches future engagements in the home improvement sector and beyond. As the firm extends its presence into additional Canadian markets, its activities will remain centered on delivering targeted outreach programs on behalf of client partners, like LeafFilter.TLM Consulting is also reviewing opportunities to pursue client engagements in industries beyond its current areas of operation. Any expansion into new sectors will be assessed alongside existing workforce development and campaign management processes to ensure operational consistency as the firm grows.About TLM ConsultingTLM Consulting offers direct marketing in Canada, providing services like brand representation, customer acquisition, and lead generation to various key cities in the country. They also offer sales and marketing opportunities for individuals who want to break into the field. For more information, visit tlminc.ca.Media ContactTLM Consulting604 644-05-393993 Henning Dr #221, Burnaby, BC V5C 6P7hr@tlminc.ca

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