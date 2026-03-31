UK Startup Launches AI Skincare Platform for Melanin-Rich Skin

DreamSkin AI platform analysing melanin-rich skin and generating personalised skincare routines in seconds. Before and after results showing dry skin improvement using DreamSkin AI personalised skincare routine. DreamSkin AI analysing melanin-rich skin through a real-time face scan to generate personalised skincare routines.

DreamSkin AI launches in the UK to address skincare inequality, using AI to analyse melanin-rich skin and build personalised routines in seconds.

Most skincare fails not because products don't work, but because people don't use them correctly or consistently.” — Aime Bositampen, Founder of Dreamskin

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new artificial intelligence platform, DreamSkin AI , is tackling what experts describe as the “melanin skin gap” — a long-standing issue where most skincare research and advice is designed for lighter skin tones, leaving millions underserved.Developed over 10 months by London-based founder Aimé Bositampen, DreamSkin uses AI trained specifically on melanin-rich skin to analyse facial images and generate personalised skincare programmes using affordable, over-the-counter products.Unlike traditional skincare apps, DreamSkin goes beyond recommendations. The platform acts as a daily skin coach — guiding users step-by-step through application, tracking compliance through photo verification, and adjusting routines in real time based on progress.The launch comes as NHS dermatology waiting lists exceed 18 months in some regions, private consultations range from £200–£400, and the UK skincare market reaches £1.8 billion annually — yet 68% of consumers report dissatisfaction with results (British Beauty Council, 2024).The Hidden Problem: Skin Advice Built for White SkinDespite Black and Asian communities experiencing higher rates of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and other conditions, only 4% of dermatology textbook images feature darker skin (British Journal of Dermatology, 2023)."I spent 10 years and over £12,000 trying to fix hyperpigmentation on my face," said Aimé Bositampen. "Every product claimed to work, but nothing was designed for how melanin-rich skin actually behaves. Most skincare advice assumes you're white."The result: millions wasting money on products that either don't work or make things worse.Beyond Product Recommendations: A Daily Skin CoachWhat sets DreamSkin apart from existing skincare platforms is its coaching-first approach."Most skincare fails not because products don't work, but because people don't use them correctly or consistently," said Bositampen. "You wouldn't hire a personal trainer who just emails you a workout plan and disappears. Why should skincare be different?"The platform functions like a digital personal trainer for skin:1. Personalised AssessmentUsers upload facial photos and answer questions on current routine and products. DreamSkin's AI — trained on 60,000+ clinical images and data set of melanin-rich skin — identifies concerns and calculates severity.2. Structured Daily RegimentRather than generic advice, the system generates step-by-step routines specifying:- Exact products by ingredient (not brand)- Precise application order- Correct quantities to use- Optimal timing (morning/evening)- How to apply each product3. Budget-Conscious Product MatchingThe AI searches for the most effective, affordable products available locally based on the user's budget — with no brand partnerships or commissions."We're completely independent," said Bositampen. "Whether the best product for you costs £10 or £100, we'll recommend it. Our only goal is results."4. Photo-Verification AccountabilityUsers photograph themselves completing each step of their routine. The AI verifies correct application and tracks consistency — mimicking the accountability of in-person appointments.5. Real-Time Progress Tracking & AdjustmentsWeekly AI analysis compares progress photos, identifies improvements or setbacks, and adjusts the routine accordingly."It's like having a dermatologist and life coach combined," said Bositampen. "The system doesn't just tell you what to do — it makes sure you actually do it correctly, and adapts when something isn't working."The Science of ConsistencyBeta testing revealed a critical insight: users who completed at least 80% of their daily routines saw an average 78% improvement in target skin concerns within 8 weeks.Those who dropped below 60% compliance saw minimal change — even with the correct products.DreamSkin's photo-verification system achieved 87% agreement with dermatologist assessments in validation testing, providing clinical-grade analysis without the cost or wait times."I Avoided Taking Pictures for Years"J. Adeyemi, 34, from Manchester, struggled with dark acne marks for 15 years."I tried everything from high-street brands to premium £160 serums. Nothing lasted," he said. "I'd use products randomly — sometimes morning, sometimes night, sometimes I'd forget entirely."Eight weeks following DreamSkin's structured programme, colleagues started asking what he'd changed."It wasn't expensive products — it was finally having a system," he said. "The daily reminders, the exact instructions, the accountability of taking photos. It forced me to be consistent for the first time in my life."Accessibility in a Cost CrisisWith private dermatology out of reach for most and NHS waiting lists at record lengths, DreamSkin positions itself as a bridge.Programmes start at £69 for 4 weeks — less than a single private consultation, and less than the average consumer spends monthly on random skincare products (£472 annually, Mintel 2024)."Traditional dermatology is inaccessible to most people," said Bositampen. "We're not trying to replace doctors — we're filling the massive gap between professional care and trial-and-error shopping."By recommending widely-available, affordable products rather than proprietary formulations, the platform makes structured skincare guidance accessible regardless of income.Growing AI Health MarketThe global AI skincare market is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030 as consumers seek personalised alternatives to generic advice.DreamSkin aims to reach 50,000 users in the next 12 months.The platform has attracted early attention from dermatology researchers interested in using its compliance data to study the behavioral factors behind skincare success and failure.Available NowTo understand what is DreamSkin AI , users can visit the platform online and explore how AI skincare for melanin-rich skin is transforming personalised routines. The platform is live at www.dreamskin.me , offering free initial assessments.Users receive a personalised skin analysis before deciding whether to subscribe to the programme in order to reveal product recommendations and a structured routine.About DreamSkinDreamSkin is an AI-powered skin coaching platform designed to address the "melanin skin gap" in skincare guidance. Founded in London in 2025, it combines dermatological research, behavioral science, and photo-verification technology to help users achieve measurable skin improvement through structured daily guidance and accountability.Unlike traditional skincare apps, DreamSkin functions as a digital personal trainer — providing step-by-step instructions, photo verification, and real-time adjustments based on progress.

How DreamSkin AI Analyses Melanin-Rich Skin in Seconds

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