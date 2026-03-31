TiniFiber Launches Outside Plant Fiber Optic Cable Product Line

Implements a high fiber-count design with our most robust outer jacket while maintaining a lightweight, flexible construction for easier handling and lower cost

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , a developer of innovative high-reliability, high-performance digital infrastructure and manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiberoptical cabling solutions, has launched an Outside Plant Fiber Optic Cable for use in harsh environments.The TiniFiber solution features an exceptionally robust outer jacket engineered for underground duct and aerial installations, delivering long-term durability against chemicals, harsh weather, temperature fluctuations, and UV exposure.Available immediately, the solution is offered in fiber counts from 12 to 864 and in multiple fiber types, including OM1–OM5 multimode for high-performance building-to-building connectivity and OS2 bend-insensitive single-mode for long-distance networks.Built on TiniFiber’s proven Micro Armor platform, the OPFOC combines a rugged construction with strength members, including Kevlarreinforcement, while maintaining a compact footprint, low weight, and the flexibility contractors need in the field. The result is easier handling and faster installation helping crews’ complete projects right the first time, on schedule, and on budget.TiniFiber’s OPFOC is developed to meet applicable performance and safety requirements, including Telcordia and IEC standards, and is designed to support compliance with local building codes and environmental regulations. It is available with or without steel-tape protection and can be supplied as bulk cable, pre-terminated cable, or assembled cable solutions. Custom configurations to match specific routes and installation requirements are also available.“Our new OSP product line delivers exceptional protection for demanding outdoor environments, helping campus and broadband networks achieve reliable, high-performance connectivity. Designed for easier, faster installation than traditional solutions, OPFOC also provides outstanding long-term durability and operating efficiency—reducing maintenance needs, lowering total cost of ownership, and delivering OpEx savings over the life of the Project,” said Tom Artinian, CEO, TiniFiberTiniFiber’s Outside Plant Fiber Optic Cable is available immediately. For further information on this technology, TiniFiber sales representatives are available via sales@tinifiber.com and tinifiber.com.About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable, a revolutionary solution, that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection - https://tinifiber.com/patent-notices/

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