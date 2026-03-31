NeosLegal Advises International Crypto Exchange on UAE Market Entry Under New Federal Regulatory Framework

UAE's First Crypto-Native Law Firm Guides Global Exchange Through UAE Federal Licensing Regulations

UAE's First Crypto-Native Law Firm Guides Global Exchange Through UAE Federal Licensing Regulations

Decision No. 4/R.M/2026 rewards businesses that approach it seriously from the start. Our job was to make sure this exchange arrived in front of the CMA with a regulator-ready application.” — Irina Heaver

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeosLegal , the UAE's first crypto-native law firm today announced that it has advised an international cryptocurrency exchange on its full market entry into the United Arab Emirates under the new federal virtual asset regulatory framework established by Decision No. 4/R.M/2026.The engagement covered the complete market entry process, including regulatory mapping of the exchange's activities against the Capital Markets Authority's eight licensed financial activity categories, corporate structuring, governance framework design, AML and CFT compliance buildout, capital adequacy planning, technology governance documentation, and management of the CMA preliminary approval and full licence application process.About the EngagementThe international exchange approached NeosLegal following the issuance of Decision No. 4/R.M/2026 by the UAE Financial Markets Authority on 13 February 2026, which replaced the previous federal VASP regulatory framework entirely and introduced materially more demanding licensing standards for exchanges, custodians, brokers, and other virtual asset service providers operating in or from the UAE.NeosLegal's team conducted an end-to-end regulatory assessment of the exchange's business model, token scope, and customer base, identified the applicable CMA licence categories, structured the UAE legal entity, built the full regulatory documentation pack, and engaged with the CMA throughout the application process on the exchange's behalf. Irina Heaver , Founder of NeosLegal, commented:"International exchanges entering the UAE in 2026 are facing a materially more demanding regulatory environment than anything that existed two years ago. Decision No. 4/R.M/2026 is comprehensive and it rewards businesses that approach it seriously from the start. Our job was to make sure this exchange arrived in front of the CMA with a complete, credible, and regulator-ready application.""The UAE is one of the most genuinely attractive regulatory homes for a crypto exchange in the world right now. Zero personal income tax. Institutional credibility. A geographic position that connects European, African, and Asian capital flows. Getting the licensing architecture right from day one is what converts that opportunity into a durable business."NeosLegal: The UAE's First Crypto-Native Law FirmNeosLegal was founded in 2016, before VARA existed, before ADGM had a virtual asset framework, and before most UAE law firms had encountered the term ‘cryptocurrency’. The firm has since structured over 300 crypto ventures, exchanges, funds, and Web3 companies across the CMA, VARA, CBUAE, ADGM, and DIFC licensing pathways.In 2025, Chambers and Partners selected NeosLegal to author the UAE chapter of Virtual Assets 2026, the globally recognised legal reference guide for the virtual asset industry, recognising the firm as the authoritative legal voice on UAE virtual asset regulation.In November 2025, The Oath Middle East named NeosLegal Middle East Technology Legal Team of the Year, recognising the firm's technical depth, regulatory track record, and contribution to the development of the UAE's virtual asset legal landscape.NeosLegal advises clients across the full spectrum of UAE virtual asset regulation. VASP licensing under the CMA's federal framework. Virtual asset activity licensing under VARA Rulebook 2.0. Payment token and stablecoin regulation under the CBUAE's Payment Token Services Regulation. Institutional custody, asset management, and tokenised securities under ADGM and DIFC. Token issuance, DAO structuring, real-world asset tokenisation, and ongoing regulatory compliance across all UAE jurisdictions.About Decision No. 4/R.M/2026Decision No. 4/R.M/2026, issued by the UAE Financial Markets Authority on 13 February 2026, replaces the previous 2023 federal VASP framework in its entirety. The Decision establishes eight distinct licensed financial activities, sets minimum capital requirements from AED 500,000 to AED 4,000,000, introduces absolute prohibitions on privacy tokens and algorithmic tokens, and sets compliance deadlines that began running from the date of issue. Any business operating a crypto exchange, custody service, brokerage, portfolio management, or advisory platform in or from the UAE must hold a valid licence under this framework.Note to EditorsThe identity of the international exchange is confidential as the client is currently working on their persuasive market entry. NeosLegal is available for comment on UAE virtual asset regulation, the CMA licensing process under Decision No. 4/R.M/2026, the VARA Rulebook 2.0 framework, and market entry strategy for international crypto businesses entering the UAE.Media ContactPress and media enquiries: hello@neoslegal.coAbout NeosLegalNeosLegal is the UAE's first crypto-native law firm, advising founders, exchanges, funds, and institutions on virtual asset regulation, VASP licensing, Web3 structuring, and blockchain legal matters since 2016. The firm has structured over 300 crypto and Web3 projects globally and across the CMA, VARA, CBUAE, ADGM, and DIFC. Chambers and Partners selected NeosLegal to author the UAE chapter of Virtual Assets 2026. NeosLegal was named Middle East Technology Legal Team of the Year by The Oath Middle East in November 2025.

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