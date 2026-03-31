China Leading LiFePO4 Battery Manufacturer- Lithmate professional golf cart LiFePO4 battery supplier

HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for clean energy accelerates, choosing a reliable China leading LiFePO4 battery manufacturer has become a critical decision for businesses across electric vehicles, marine, industrial, and energy storage sectors. Lithmate New Energy Co., Ltd. — headquartered in Daya Bay, Huizhou, Guangdong — has built its position on one straightforward foundation: engineering batteries that perform consistently across real-world conditions. With over 16 years of industry experience, more than 100 technology patents, a production capacity exceeding 5GWh, and products actively deployed in 100+ countries, Lithmate represents one of the most substantive lithium battery manufacturers operating out of China today.Who Is Lithmate? Engineering Depth Behind the BrandLithmate's competitive standing starts with its R&D team, drawn directly from veterans of BYD, CATL, and EVE — three of the most technically rigorous organizations in the global battery industry. This talent base, combined with over 16 years of focused development, has produced 100+ patents spanning Battery Management Systems (BMS), battery modules, and connection structures. These achievements earned the company the designation of National High-tech Enterprise and recognition through the Huizhou Energy Storage and Power Battery Engineering Technology Research Center.The manufacturing facility covers 15,000+ square meters, equipped with fully automated and semi-automated production lines alongside dedicated testing equipment and R&D laboratories. All operations run under ISO 9001 quality management standards, and every product carries internationally recognized certifications: CE, UL, IEC, UN38.3, MSDS, and RoHS — the compliance stack required for market access across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.Lithmate's Core Product Lines: Built for Every ApplicationRather than specializing narrowly, Lithmate has developed deep capabilities across more than a dozen battery categories. Each product line is engineered for a specific application environment, supported by application-matched BMS configuration and cell-level quality sourced from CATL and EVE.Golf Cart & Golf Trolley LiFePO4 BatteriesThe golf cart battery range covers 36V, 48V, and 72V systems, all built on LiFePO4 chemistry for inherently safer, longer-cycle operation compared to lead-acid alternatives. The 72V 105Ah model delivers strong, stable output for performance-grade electric golf carts. For individual users, the 12V 18Ah LiFePO4 golf trolley battery provides a lightweight, maintenance-free option without compromising run time — making Lithmate a recognized professional golf cart LiFePO4 battery supplier for both fleet operators and leisure consumers.Marine LiFePO4 BatteriesLithmate's marine lineup spans 12V through 96V, with capacity options from 60Ah to 400Ah on the 96V series — among the widest voltage ranges offered by any leading marine LiFePO4 battery manufacturer. All models are designed as direct drop-in replacements for lead-acid, featuring IP67 waterproof protection and optional NMEA 2000 connectivity for onboard monitoring. Whether for fishing boats, trolling motors, yachts, or electric outboards, the range covers the full spectrum of marine power requirements.Forklift LiFePO4 BatteriesFor material handling applications, Lithmate's forklift battery solutions cover 24V, 36V, 48V, 72V, and 80V configurations — compatible with all major forklift brands. These are engineered for the high duty cycles of warehouse and logistics environments where uptime and safety margins are non-negotiable. As a reliable forklift LiFePO4 battery supplier with proven industrial deployments, Lithmate supports fleet operators seeking to move away from flooded lead-acid without operational disruption.RV & Recreation Vehicle LiFePO4 BatteriesThe RV battery range delivers a practical performance advantage: 50% lighter than lead-acid, twice the usable energy, and five times the service life. For motorhome owners and off-grid travelers, this translates to meaningful weight reduction and lower long-term maintenance costs. Lithmate's 12V RV LiFePO4 batteries are engineered for motorhomes, travel trailers, and campervans.LiFePO4 & Sodium-Ion Starting BatteriesLithmate offers two distinct starting battery technologies. The LiFePO4 12V 105Ah starting battery delivers fast cranking and high discharge rates for cars, trucks, and marine vessels. More distinctively, the company has developed a 12V 100Ah sodium-ion start battery operating across an extreme temperature range of -40℃ to 80℃ — a performance advantage for operators in cold climates. A sodium-ion motorcycle start battery covering the same -40℃ to 80℃ range is also available, positioning Lithmate among a select group of global leading sodium-ion battery manufacturers actively commercializing this chemistry at scale.Sodium-Ion Deep Cycle BatteriesExtending sodium-ion into deep cycle applications, the 12V and 24V sodium-ion batteries deliver a cost-effective, environmentally responsible alternative to conventional lithium options. The 24V 100Ah model maintains reliable operation from -40℃ to 70℃, addressing genuine demand in cold-climate off-grid and mobility markets.Solid-State Battery PacksLithmate has moved into next-generation chemistry with a 12V–48V solid-state battery range, including models up to 300Ah at 12V. This category reflects the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of cell technology as the industry transitions beyond conventional LiFePO4.Electric Motorcycle, Tricycle & Mobility BatteriesFor two- and three-wheel electric vehicles, Lithmate supplies 48V, 60V, and 72V lithium battery packs — a product area with strong demand across Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The mobility vehicle range covers 12V, 24V, and 48V solutions for electric scooters, wheelchairs, and small EVs.Industrial Equipment & Energy StorageLithmate's industrial batteries power floor cleaning machines and aerial work platforms — environments where certification compliance and operational reliability are baseline requirements. The energy storage portfolio spans residential power wall systems, high-voltage 384V 280Ah commercial configurations, and a mobile energy storage and EV charging integrated unit. Completing the lineup, 14.8V electric fishing reel batteries serve saltwater, freshwater, kayak, and ice fishing applications.What Separates Lithmate as a Trusted Global ManufacturerSeveral operational strengths distinguish Lithmate from generic lithium battery exporters.Customization depth: Full OEM/ODM services cover BMS parameters, casing, function, color, and branding — enabling buyers to source application-specific solutions rather than adapting generic products.Quality architecture: Raw material selection, module assembly, and final testing are all conducted in-house. Top-tier cells from CATL and EVE form the cell-level foundation, while internally developed BMS firmware ensures full-pack performance consistency.After-sales commitment: A 7-year product warranty, 24-hour on-call technical support, annual on-site customer visits, and fully insured door-to-door delivery via sea, air, and rail — through UPS, FedEx, and DHL — give international buyers a complete service framework, not just a product transaction.Proven global footprint: Lithmate's products reach buyers in over 100 countries spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, backed by long-term relationships with more than 150 cooperative partners.Certifications That Enable Global Market AccessLithmate's compliance stack — CE, UL, IEC, UN38.3, MSDS, RoHS, ISO 9001 — covers the core regulatory requirements for market entry across major global regions. With 100+ patents and product certifications obtained, the company meets the technical and safety standards that distributors, importers, and institutional buyers require before committing to a supply relationship.The challenge of identifying a China leading LiFePO4 battery manufacturer that is genuinely equipped for complex, multi-market supply is real. Lithmate's combination of 16+ years of engineering experience, a broad and certified product portfolio, top-tier cell sourcing, deep customization capability, and a structured global service system gives it verifiable credibility across the application segments that matter most — from golf carts and marine vessels to forklifts, RVs, and grid-scale energy storage.For full product specifications, OEM inquiries, or to request a quote, visit: https://www.lithmatebatt.com/

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