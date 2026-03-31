13X Molecular Sieve Activated Powder Market Opportunities and Price Forecast Across Key Regions (2026–2036)

Rising demand for moisture-control additives across construction, coatings, and chemical processing drives steady market expansion

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 13X Molecular Sieve Activated Powder Market is valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2036. Growth is supported by increasing demand for high-performance moisture scavengers in polyurethane sealants, insulating glass units (IGUs), and waterborne coatings, where precise moisture control is critical for product stability and performance.

As industrial formulations become more complex and performance-sensitive, 13X molecular sieve activated powder is evolving from a functional additive into a specification-critical material across adhesives, coatings, and specialty chemical applications.

13X Molecular Sieve Activated Powder Market Snapshot (2026–2036)

• Market size in 2026: USD 0.80 billion

• Market size in 2036: USD 1.31 billion

• CAGR (2026–2036): ~5.1%

• Leading type: Spherical 13X molecular sieve powder

• Top application: Adhesives, sealants & additives

• Key growth region: Asia-Pacific

• Fastest-growing country: China

• Key companies: Global specialty chemical and adsorbent manufacturers

Market Momentum

The market expands steadily from USD 0.80 billion in 2026, supported by consistent demand from construction and industrial manufacturing sectors. Between 2027 and 2030, increasing adoption of energy-efficient building materials—particularly insulating glass units—drives higher consumption of 13X molecular sieve powder as a desiccant.

From 2031 onward, advancements in particle engineering, improved dispersion characteristics, and tighter formulation specifications strengthen product adoption. By 2036, the market reaches USD 1.31 billion, reflecting stable growth tied to construction cycles, industrial production, and regulatory-driven performance standards.

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report |purchase Full Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-26361

Why the Market is Growing

The 13X molecular sieve activated powder market is expanding due to the rising need for precise moisture control in industrial formulations. Even minimal moisture presence can compromise product quality, causing issues such as bubble formation in sealants, reduced adhesion strength, and shortened shelf life in coatings.

In polyurethane sealants, 13X powder prevents CO₂ formation during curing, ensuring structural integrity. In insulating glass units, it acts as a desiccant to prevent condensation and extend product life. Meanwhile, in waterborne coatings, it maintains stability by adsorbing residual moisture and contaminants.

Additionally, growing regulatory pressure for energy-efficient buildings and sustainable construction materials is reinforcing demand for high-performance additives like 13X molecular sieve powder.

Segment Spotlight

1. Application: Adhesives, Sealants & Additives Lead Demand

This segment accounts for approximately 38.8% of total demand in 2026, driven by the widespread use of moisture-sensitive sealants in construction and infrastructure projects. Recurring demand from building maintenance and renovation further strengthens this segment.

2. Type: Spherical Powder Dominates Market Share

Spherical 13X molecular sieve powder holds around 52% share due to its superior flow properties and uniform dispersion in liquid formulations. These characteristics make it ideal for automated manufacturing processes and consistent performance.

3. End-Use Alignment: Construction and Coatings Remain Core Drivers

Construction-related applications—especially IGUs and sealants—anchor demand, while coatings and chemical processing provide additional growth avenues.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers:

• Growth in insulating glass unit production

• Rising demand for moisture-sensitive sealants

• Increasing complexity of industrial formulations

Opportunities:

• Expansion in renewable energy applications (hydrogen, carbon capture)

• Growth in emerging markets industrialization

• Development of high-purity, certified grades

Trends:

• Shift toward spherical, high-performance particles

• Increasing customization for specific formulations

• Integration into advanced manufacturing processes

Challenges:

• Raw material supply variability

• Cost sensitivity in competitive markets

• Strict formulation and specification requirements

Country Growth Outlook (2026–2036)

China leads the market with a projected CAGR of 6.9%, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding chemical processing capacity. India follows at 6.4%, supported by infrastructure development and growing petrochemical demand.

Germany records steady growth at 5.9%, driven by strong manufacturing and automotive sectors, while Brazil (5.4%) benefits from expanding industrial infrastructure. The United States and United Kingdom show moderate growth due to mature markets, while Japan grows steadily at 3.8%, supported by technological innovation.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by competition among specialty chemical manufacturers and adsorbent solution providers focusing on performance consistency, particle engineering, and application-specific customization.

Key players such as Zeochem, Honeywell, and CECA emphasize advanced adsorption performance, while companies like Delta Adsorbents and Jalon Micro-nano New Materials focus on tailored solutions for coatings and adhesives. Regional manufacturers in China contribute cost-effective production and supply chain strength.

Competition increasingly centers on particle size precision, adsorption efficiency, formulation compatibility, and technical support for end-use industries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the global 13X Molecular Sieve Activated Powder Market size?

The market is valued at approximately USD 0.80 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2036.

At what rate is the market expected to grow?

The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of about 5.1% from 2026 to 2036.

What is 13X molecular sieve activated powder?

It is a finely milled sodium aluminosilicate zeolite with a 10-angstrom pore size used as a moisture adsorbent in industrial formulations.

Why is it important in industrial applications?

It ensures product stability, prevents moisture-related defects, and improves performance across adhesives, coatings, and chemical processes.

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Advanced Polymeric Separator Films for EV Traction Batteries Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/advanced-polymeric-separator-films-for-ev-traction-batteries-market

Acrylic-Based Binder Systems for High-Performance Battery Separators Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acrylic-based-binder-systems-for-high-performance-battery-separators-market

Trans-Atlantic Collaborative Bioplastic R&D Platform Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/trans-atlantic-collaborative-bioplastic-rd-platform-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Fture Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why Choose FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.