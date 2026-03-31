A New Layer of Urban Mobility: Luup Launches in Metro Vancouver

Accessing a car when you need it, without the need for ownership.

Luup launches in BC, combining neighbourhood-based access, real-time demand data, and fintech infrastructure to enable new models of vehicle access.

Our vision is to build infrastructure for a new model of vehicle access, combining neighbourhood sharing, demand data, and fintech to enable flexible, efficient ownership.” — Zelani Bhuiyan, Co-Founder & CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luup, a Canadian next-generation mobility platform for residential communities, is launching in British Columbia. Built around neighbourhood trust, data-driven demand insights, and intelligent infrastructure, Luup enables a new model of vehicle access that sits alongside traditional ownership and leasing.

The mobile app-based platform connects verified members within their communities, matching local supply and demand for vehicles while keeping usage predictable, efficient, and close to home. By combining neighbourhood-based access with financial and data infrastructure, Luup is creating the foundation for new forms of shared ownership and flexible vehicle access.

Luup has been refined through real-world use in Ontario and recent updates include an AI-powered risk scoring system, enhanced identity verification, and a trust framework designed to support both vehicle owners and users.

For users, Luup offers on-demand access to a wide range of vehicles within their neighbourhood, providing a flexible and cost-effective alternative to ownership. Members can access vehicles when needed without the fixed costs associated with owning a car, while benefiting from transparent pricing, built-in insurance, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

For vehicle owners, Luup enables a flexible, income-generating model of ownership. Owners can earn from their vehicles when not in use, while maintaining full control over who is allowed to access their car. The platform is designed to keep usage local and predictable, helping reduce wear and improve trust between users.

Luup also partners with cities, campuses, and residential developers to integrate mobility infrastructure directly into communities. These partnerships enable residents and users to access vehicles locally, support first- and last-mile transportation, and reduce reliance on private car ownership.

In Ontario, Luup is running a pilot with the City of Markham and The Remington Group to support local mobility access in a rapidly growing urban centre. The company is also operating an adoption pilot with York University, providing flexible vehicle access to a community of more than 55,000 students, faculty, and staff. Additional residential and property partners include Aspen Ridge Homes, Oxford Properties, Forest Hill Kipling, Comfort Plus, and Percel.

Metro Vancouver is one of the most forward-thinking and sustainability-driven regions in North America. Its density, strong community orientation, and growing pressure on parking and transportation make it an ideal environment for Luup’s expansion. As urban living evolves, there is increasing demand for more flexible alternatives to car ownership that better align with how people move within their neighbourhoods.

Luup’s long-term vision is to build the infrastructure for a new model of vehicle access by combining neighbourhood-based sharing with real-time demand data and fintech integration. This approach enables more flexible and efficient models of ownership that better reflect how people live in modern cities.

To celebrate the launch, Luup is offering exclusive promotions for new members who sign up early in British Columbia: 25% off the first 3 trips for members and 90% of rental income for hosts until May 31st, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.