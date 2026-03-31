RepuGen Co-Founder Lauren Parr Announces Name Change to Lauren Banks

Lauren Banks (formerly Lauren Parr)

A Personal Milestone for a Driving Force Behind RepuGen's Growth

Lauren has played an integral role in RepuGen’s growth and success. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with her and look forward to her continued leadership.” — Ajay Prasad, CEO of RepuGen

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepuGen, a leading healthcare reputation management platform, announced that co-founder Lauren Parr will now be known professionally as Lauren Banks following her recent marriage.This announcement is intended to help clients, partners, and industry peers who know Lauren under her previous name become familiar with her new name, Lauren Banks, as the transition takes place across professional communications and platforms. Lauren has been a key leader at RepuGen since its founding, helping shape the company’s product vision, strategic partnerships, and client experience.““This is an exciting new chapter in my personal life, and I’m grateful to share it with our clients, partners, and team,” said Banks. “As my name transitions from Lauren Parr to Lauren Banks, I want to ensure there is continuity and clarity for everyone I’ve worked with over the years.””— Lauren Banks, Co-Founder, RepuGenDuring a transition period, both Lauren Parr and Lauren Banks may appear across communications, publications, and digital platforms to support recognition and consistency.““Lauren has played an integral role in RepuGen’s growth and success,” said Ajay Prasad , CEO of RepuGen. “We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with her and look forward to her continued leadership.”About RepuGenRepuGen is a healthcare reputation management platform designed to help medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare networks build, monitor, and protect their online reputation. By automating patient feedback collection and review management, RepuGen empowers providers to deliver better patient experiences and grow their practice. For more information, visit www.repugen.com

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