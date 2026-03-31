Cyprus Tax Life Launches to Help Expats Navigate Cyprus Tax System

New website cyprustaxlife.com (http://cyprustaxlife.com/) offers clear, expert-backed guides on non-dom status, company formation, and tax residency in Cyprus.

Cyprus offers some of Europe's best tax conditions, yet most expats don't know where to start. Cyprus Tax Life changes that” — Miriam Alonso, Founder of Cyprus Tax Life

LARNACA, CYPRUS, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyprus Tax Life (cyprustaxlife.com ( http://cyprustaxlife.com/ )) has launched as a comprehensive English-language resource for expatriates, digital nomads, and entrepreneurs looking to understand the Cyprus tax system.Founded by Miriam Alonso, a Spanish expat based in Larnaca, the site was born out of a personal need. "When I relocated to Cyprus, I couldn't find a single clear, up-to-date resource in English that explained the non-dom regime, the 60-day rule, or how to set up a company properly. I built the site I wish had existed," said Alonso.Cyprus has become one of Europe's most attractive jurisdictions for tax optimization, offering a 15% corporate tax rate, 0% tax on dividends for non-domiciled residents, and a straightforward residency pathway. Despite this, reliable and accessible information has remained scarce for English-speaking newcomers.Cyprus Tax Life covers topics including:• Non-Domiciled (Non-Dom) tax status and how to qualify• The 60-Day Rule for tax residency• Company formation and corporate taxation• Comparisons with other popular jurisdictions such as Spain, Portugal, the UK, and Dubai• Step-by-step relocation guides for expats from multiple countriesThe site also features a podcast, YouTube Shorts series, and in-depth blog posts updated regularly to reflect the latest regulatory changes.Cyprus Tax Life is aimed at freelancers, remote workers, startup founders, and anyone considering Cyprus as their next home base.For more information, visit https://cyprustaxlife.com

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