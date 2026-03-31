BookCAMP 2026 Announces Schedule: A Premier Gathering for Independent Authors and Publishers

Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews KEYNOTE & Book Signing: Nadim Sadek (Founder & CEO of Shimmr AI) Hollywood Actress and Screenwriter Kate Orsini Book Industry Study Group (BISG), Executive Director, Brian O'Leary Printed Word Reviews

PWR's BookCAMP, the business of publishing, marketing, & craft event has posted the full schedule today on www.PWRBookCAMP.com

BookCAMP is more than just a series of lectures; it is a collaborative environment where the 'how-to' of publishing meets the 'who-you-know' of the industry.” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews magazine

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizers of BookCAMP 2026 are proud to officially announce the full schedule for its upcoming high-impact event, taking place April 24th – 25th, 2024. This premier gathering serves as a vital hub for independent authors, publishers, and industry experts to exchange success stories, master new marketing strategies, and build lasting professional networks.BookCAMP 2026 is designed to provide authors with the tools to move "beyond the book." This year’s curriculum spans the entire publishing lifecycle, from manuscript revision and metadata optimization to high-level discussions on AI, film adaptations, and big-box retail distribution. FULL SCHEDULE posted here: https://www.ipabookcamp.com/tickets Event Highlights & Keynote Speakers:The 2026 schedule features a powerhouse lineup of industry luminaries, including:Tony Jeton Selimi: Delivering the Saturday keynote on how award-winning authors build global movements from a single book.Nadim Sadek (Founder & CEO of Shimmr AI): Closing the event with a keynote on how humans and Artificial Intelligence best collaborate in the literary world.Brian Feinblum & Brian Jud: Sharing elite PR strategies and secrets to selling books to non-traditional retailers like Target.Film & Media Panels: Featuring experts like Eddie Gamarra, Kate Orsini, and Elizabeth Blake-Thomas on how indie authors can transition their work to the big screen.Brian O'Leary, Executive Director of the Book Industry Study Group (BISG) will discuss Metadata: What Is It, and Why Authors Cannot Live Without It.and so much more!A Comprehensive Two-Day Experience:Friday, April 24th: Focuses on foundational success, featuring sessions on PR strategies, audiobooks with Audible’s ACX, and Dave Sheets’ "Next Level Printing" transition from POD to professional distribution. The day concludes with an exclusive networking wine reception and hors d'oeuvres.Saturday, April 25th: Dives into business scaling, featuring sessions on the "Million Dollar Mindset," podcasting, and mastering POV. The day also includes a buffet lunch and "Meet the Experts" one-on-one sessions.Special Sunday Bonus: VIP ticket holders and Awards Dinner guests can enjoy a Sunday breakfast, additional 1-on-1 expert meetings, and the BookCAMP Book Fair.“BookCAMP is more than just a series of lectures; it is a collaborative environment where the 'how-to' of publishing meets the 'who-you-know' of the industry,” said event organizer and BookCAMP publisher Ted Olczak. “Whether you are a first-time novelist or a seasoned independent publisher, the sessions are guaranteed to accelerate your path to success.”Registration and Tickets: All-session passes are currently available. Registration includes access to all workshops, coffee service, and the Friday evening reception.Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/YMK2GH8KVAQPQ Sponsorship Opportunities: For brands looking to connect with the independent publishing community, sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Jack Olczak at Jack@PrintedWordUniversity.com or Ted Olczak at Ted@PrintedWordReviews.com / (718) 938-4590.___About BookCAMP: BookCAMP is an annual event dedicated to empowering the independent publishing community. By bringing together the best minds in marketing, distribution, and creative writing, BookCAMP helps authors navigate the evolving landscape of the modern book market.About Ted Olczak: Ted Olczak is the publisher of Printed Word Reviews magazine, runs the BookCAMP event. He manages the marketing for the Independent Press Award and the NYC Big Book Award. Olczak launched a quarterly magazine BookCAMP, which addresses authors and publishers' challenges of book publishing.Olczak is a career-long publishing professional with a Master's Degree in Marketing Management with a concentration in Book and Magazine Publishing from New York University.Olczak started in the 90's working with book & magazine publishing, and has personally worked with thousands of books, and hundreds of publishers and authors on how to position their book and create successful marketing plans including: Penguin Random House; Simon & Schuster; Readers Digest; Scholastic; Inner Traditions; Macmillan; St. Martin's Press; Weldon Owen; Workman; Chelsea Green; Abbeville (art books); American Express Publishing; Berrett-Koehler (Nonfiction); Charlesbridge (childrens); Chronicle Books; SOHO Publishing (Crime/Mystery); Candlewick (childrens); Dark Horse Comics; Harvard Business Press; Kensington Books (Young Adult/ Romance); Microcosm Publishing; New Harbinger (Psychology/Mental Health); North Atlantic Books (MBS/Cook/lifestyle); Sterling (Publishing arm of Barnes & Noble); Osprey (Military); Viz Media (Manga); etc.His experience includes Independent Book Publishers Association, Independent Press Award, NYC Big Book Award; BookCAMP magazine; Publishers Weekly; National Business/Lifestyle Magazines (FORTUNE, Money, Delta, United, and 14 others); helped New York Magazine create its sister visitor publication IN-New York Magazine; Publisher of NYC Weddingpages for four years, created playbill and newsstand products and later sold business; managed News Communications Tribco's newspaper sales department with over a dozen representatives. Forecasting, budgeting, excellent sales, marketing and event sales track history. Motivated by and interested in "the challenge" & building businesses to succeed.

Tony Jeton Selimi to deliver KEYNOTE at BookCAMP 2026: Climb Greater Heights: How Award-Winning Authors Build Global Movements from One Powerful Books.

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