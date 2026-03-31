Commverse Global Appoints Steve Hughes as Strategic Advisor to the Board

Commverse Logo Steve Hughes

Veteran software and commodities technology leader brings 45 years of experience across CTRM/ETRM, M&A, and growth leadership to Commverse Global.

KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commverse Global , a commodities-focused IT consulting and solutions firm serving energy, agriculture, and metals trading companies worldwide, today announced the appointment of Steve Hughes as Strategic Advisor to the Board, effective 1 April 2026.With 45 years of experience in the software industry, Hughes has built a career helping ambitious, high-growth companies scale commercial operations, execute strategic acquisitions, and deliver enterprise technology transformation. His background spans leadership roles and pivotal contributions across a range of US-based software firms, including Legent Corporation (now Computer Associates), Seer Technologies (IPO), Point Information Systems (now S1 Corporation), YOUcentric Inc (now Oracle), Carnegie Information Systems (now part of RHL), Aspect (now ION), and Quor Group (now Quoreka).Hughes’ track record includes major milestones in the commodities technology ecosystem. In January 2018, he led the sale of Aspect to ION and subsequently served as Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing commercial strategy across OpenLink, Allegro, TriplePoint, RightAngle, Aspect solutions, and ION’s broader Treasury product portfolio. He played a central role in the OpenLink and Allegro acquisitions, helping shape the combined market direction and go-to-market execution.Most recently, as CEO of Quoreka, Hughes drove significant growth in a short timeframe. During his 17-month tenure, he led the acquisition of Eka and tripled revenues. The Eka transaction marked his 25th buy/sell transaction, underscoring a long-standing strength in strategic deal-making and post-merger value creation.In parallel with executive leadership roles, Hughes serves as a Board Advisor to multiple organizations, including iRely (CTRM/ERP solutions), Vidara (advanced AI solutions), and iCottage Group (music/film production and more), alongside additional advisory appointments supporting investment firms.“We’re excited to have Steve Hughes join us as Strategic Advisor to the Board,” said Sanjay Singla , CEO at Commverse Global. “This is not just an addition, it’s a signal. A signal that we are doubling down on industry-led thinking, not just delivery. Steve’s depth across enterprise software, commodities technology, and strategic growth will help us sharpen our perspective on where the trading market is going - and how we can help clients move faster with confidence.”As Strategic Advisor, Hughes will support Commverse Global’s board and leadership team with strategic guidance across market direction, partnerships, enterprise transformation programs, and the evolving role of data and AI in commodity trading operations.“For our clients, this brings tangible value,” added Singla. “They gain access to seasoned industry perspectives, better alignment with global trading and enterprise trends, and a partner that continues to evolve with market realities.”About Commverse GlobalCommverse Global is a 100% commodities-focused IT consulting and solutions company delivering end-to-end CTRM/ETRM implementations, data analytics, managed services, and AI-driven transformation for commodity trading organizations across energy, agriculture, and metals. With deep domain expertise and a proven onshore/offshore delivery model, Commverse Global helps clients go live faster, reduce disruption, and achieve measurable ROI.Media ContactCommverse Global Email: contactus@commverseglobal.com Phone: +91-9980531701 Website: https://commverseglobal.com/ More InformationSteve Hughes: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevehughes/

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