Injured Hiker Assisted Off of Gap Mountain in Troy

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

March 30, 2026

Troy, NH – On March 29, 2026, at 3:45 p.m., Conservation Officers with the NH Fish and Game Department were notified of an injured hiker near Gap Mountain in Troy. The hiker was identified as Brett Gonzales, 42, of Rindge, NH. Gonzales and his hiking partner had summited Gap Mountain and were hiking back down when Gonzales slipped on wet rocks and suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury to his leg. Gonzales’s hiking partner called 911 to request assistance when the pair realized he could no longer walk on his own. The GPS coordinates from the 911 call placed him just south of Gap Mountain’s North Summit.

Members of the Troy Fire and Rescue Department, Troy Ambulance, Troy Police Department, Fitzwilliam Fire Department, and Conservation Officers responded to the end of Upper Gap Mountain Road and hiked into Gonzales. Members of Troy Ambulance provided aid to Gonzales and splinted his leg so that he was able to walk out under his own power. Gonzales was assisted approximately 0.5 miles down the trail to a UTV, provided by the Fitzwilliam Fire Department. The UTV then transported Gonzales a short distance to the end of Gap Mountain Road, arriving just before 6:00 p.m. Gonzales ultimately refused ambulance transport and was brought to the hospital by his hiking partner. Gonzales and his hiking partner were well prepared and experienced hikers.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.