Top-Rated Dentist in Miami Now Delivers a Same-Day Dental Crown in as Little as Two to Four Hours

Sharp Dentistry & Associates in Coconut Grove Eliminates Multi-Week Wait Times with an On-Site Lab — No Temporary Crown, No Second Appointment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharp Dentistry & Associates, a leading dentist in Miami specializing in dental artistry and full mouth reconstruction, has announced that qualifying patients can now receive a fully custom porcelain dental crown in a single visit lasting approximately two to four hours. The practice’s state-of-the-art in-house dental lab makes this possible by keeping the entire fabrication process on-site, eliminating the delays that define the traditional crown procedure—typically two separate appointments spread across two to three weeks.

For decades, patients searching for the best experienced dentist in Miami for crown work have faced the same frustrating experience: an initial visit for tooth preparation, a temporary crown to wear in the interim, and a return appointment weeks later once an outside laboratory has finished the permanent restoration. Sharp Dentistry has restructured this process entirely, bringing fabrication in-house so nothing leaves the building.

“Patients come to us as a dentist in Miami because they want results they can trust—and they want them without disrupting their lives,” said Dr. Bruno Sharp. “With our in-house lab, a dental crown no longer means two appointments and a month of waiting. You sit down, we prepare the tooth, our technicians fabricate your crown on-site, and you walk out the same day with a permanent restoration.”

The same-day dental crown process at Sharp Dentistry begins with a clinical evaluation and a digital impression—replacing traditional physical molds—which transfers directly to the on-site lab. Technicians mill and finish the custom porcelain crown while the patient relaxes at the Coconut Grove clinic, with its sweeping views over Biscayne Bay. Dr. Sharp collaborates with the lab team in real time, reviewing shade, contour, and fit before placement. Once approved, the crown is bonded to the tooth, the bite is verified, and the appointment is complete—start to finish in a single visit.

Why Patients Choose Sharp Dentistry as Their Dentist in Miami

Sharp Dentistry is not a general practice. Patients who choose this dentist in Miami gain access to a multidisciplinary team—prosthodontists, periodontists, maxillofacial prosthodontists, and oral surgeons—all under one roof at 2601 South Bayshore Drive. Every dental crown placed at the practice is evaluated within the full context of the patient’s bite mechanics, gum health, jaw alignment, and long-term oral health goals, not in isolation.

The practice places dental crowns in Miami to address a wide range of clinical and cosmetic needs: restoring teeth that are cracked, broken, or severely worn; protecting teeth following root canal treatment; completing dental implant restorations; rebuilding teeth where decay has advanced beyond what a filling can support; and correcting cosmetic concerns related to a tooth’s shape, size, or color. Every crown is fabricated from high-quality dental porcelain chosen for its durability, stain resistance, and precise replication of natural tooth enamel.

Competitive Pricing, Flexible Financing, and Insurance Accepted

Sharp Dentistry prices its dental crown services competitively with other dental offices throughout the city. The practice accepts PPO dental insurance and offers flexible financing through CareCredit, LendingClub, and Cherry, including no-interest payment options. Patients without dental insurance may enroll in the Sharp Smile Club, the practice’s in-house membership plan designed to make high-quality dental care more accessible at any budget.

About Sharp Dentistry & Associates

Sharp Dentistry & Associates is a specialty dental practice and a trusted dentist in Miami serving patients from Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Brickell, and the greater Miami area. Focused on dental artistry and full mouth reconstruction, the practice offers same-day dental crowns in Miami, dental implants, periodontal care, and cosmetic dentistry, all delivered by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. The clinic is located at 2601 South Bayshore Drive, Suite 760, Miami, FL 33133.

Patients searching for a dentist in Miami for a same-day dental crown are encouraged to call (305) 857-0990 or visit sharpdentistry.com to schedule a consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.