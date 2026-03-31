Shinshot Media Moves Into AI Rule-Making With IEEE Digital Human Standard

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A media company advocating a “Film × AI” model is stepping into global AI rule-making. Shinshot Media Inc. has taken a leading role in drafting IEEE/P2048.121: Standard for General Technical Requirements for Service-oriented Digital Human Based on Artificial Intelligence, marking a notable move by a Chinese company into the architecture of international technical frameworks.The development underscores a broader shift. As generative AI matures, the industry is no longer defined solely by model performance or product iteration, but increasingly by who sets the rules governing interoperability, system design and deployment.IEEE, alongside ISO and IEC, is one of the three pillars of global standard-setting. Its specifications often shape how systems interact across borders and how commercial ecosystems evolve.The new standard signals a change in how “digital humans” are defined. Rather than a single product category, it outlines a full-stack framework for interactive AI agents, covering speech recognition, natural language processing, multimodal generation and task execution.This mirrors market trends. Early applications such as virtual influencers and brand avatars are giving way to service-driven use cases where efficiency and cost matter—such as customer service, online consultation and content production support.At the core is a practical challenge: moving digital humans from visual novelty to scalable infrastructure. Standards play a key role by reducing fragmentation, lowering integration costs and establishing clearer benchmarks for performance—addressing a market long affected by inconsistent capabilities.Shinshot Media’s involvement is notable given its background in film distribution and connections to Hollywood. Operating at the intersection of content and technology, the company integrates production, distribution and interactive systems, bringing real-world scenarios into the standard-setting process.This is particularly relevant in emerging environments like in-vehicle entertainment, where content must adapt in real time to user context and behavior, raising demands for system stability and responsiveness.More broadly, digital humans and AI agents are converging into a unified interface layer. Digital humans are evolving into front-end gateways to AI systems, while task-oriented agents adopt more human-like interfaces.The result is an architecture where digital humans serve as the interface, supported by networks of AI agents. This positions them as access points for a wide range of services.In this context, Shinshot Media’s role reflects a broader shift—from application-driven innovation to shaping global technical frameworks.

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