British Fraudster Reveals the True Cost of Crime in Explosive New Memoir

A ten year adventure through the Great American Justice System

Carl Battie — once described as a criminal mastermind by a Federal District Attorney in Dallas, Texas.

This is a deeply personal story of survival, reflection, and the brutal challenge of starting over with nothing.” — Carl Battie

SHEERNESS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Risk Against Reward: How I Survived the American Justice System tells the extraordinary true story of Carl Battie — once described as a criminal mastermind by a Federal District Attorney in Dallas, Texas.After more than three decades orchestrating sophisticated financial crimes across England, Spain, Germany, and the United States, Battie’s double life came to a dramatic end when the FBI launched a dedicated task force investigation. He was arrested at his home in Decatur, Georgia on May 8, 2014.Convicted of wire fraud, money laundering, and real estate crimes, Battie was sentenced to federal prison, serving over ten years inside some of America’s most notorious correctional facilities.This is not a story that glorifies crime.Risk Against Reward is a raw and unflinching account of the consequences of a life built on deception — exposing the harsh realities of the American justice system. It is also a deeply personal story of survival, reflection, and the brutal challenge of starting over with nothing.On June 26, 2024, Battie was deported back to London, England — a country he had not seen in more than 25 years. He arrived with nothing but the clothes on his back and serious health issues that nearly cost him his life.Now 67, Battie shares his journey through crime, incarceration, and redemption, offering a rare insider’s perspective on international financial fraud, the U.S. federal prison system, and the price that must ultimately be paid.Risk Against Reward: How I Survived the American Justice System is a powerful true story of consequence, survival, and the difficult road to rebuilding a life.About the AuthorCarl Battie spent over thirty years involved in international financial crime before being arrested by the FBI in 2014. After serving more than a decade in U.S. federal prisons, he was deported to London in 2024. Risk Against Reward is his first memoir — a firsthand account of crime, justice, and starting again.Media ContactCarl BattieAuthor – Risk Against Reward, How I survived the American Justice SystemWebsite; www.carlbattie.com :Email: MyLostDecade@outlook.comLocation: London, England

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.