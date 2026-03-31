'Love’s Flame' Music Video by Sarai Korpacz and Artist Christina Drenina Released for Easter

“Love’s Flame” music video by Sarai Korpacz, featuring artwork by Christina Drenina, reflecting the love of God revealed through Jesus Christ.

A worship music video reflecting the love of God revealed through Jesus Christ, featuring artwork by Christina Drenina in celebration of Easter.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love’s Flame, a worship piece by Christian singer-songwriter Sarai Korpacz, is now presented through an artwork music video featuring visual artwork by Christina Drenina, released in celebration of the Easter season.

The release follows the debut of the Love’s Flame lyric video on February 14th, introduced in observance of Valentine’s Day as an expression of the love of God revealed through Jesus Christ. This new artwork music video continues that message through a visual interpretation aligned with the meaning of Easter.

The video features the creation of Jesus’ hands, visually interpreted by Christina Drenina, symbolizing sacrifice, redemption, and enduring love. The imagery offers a contemplative reflection on the significance of the cross and resurrection.

From its Valentine’s Day introduction to this Easter release, Love’s Flame carries a unified message centered on the love of God made manifest through Christ.

“Love’s Flame” — a reflection on the love of God revealed through Jesus Christ. Featuring artwork by Christina Drenina.

The music is available on all major streaming platforms.

Scriptural Inspiration

“Its flashes are flashes of fire, the very flame of the Lord.” — Song of Songs 8:6

Watch the Video

https://www.youtube.com/@SaraiKorpacz

Listen to the Music

https://ffm.to/lovesflame

About Sarai Korpacz

Sarai Korpacz is a Christian singer-songwriter whose work focuses on expressing the truth of Scripture through music and visual storytelling, with an emphasis on the love of God revealed through Jesus Christ.

Media Contact

Sarai Korpacz

www.saraikorpacz.com

Love’s Flame Music Video by Sarai Korpacz Featuring Artwork by Christina Drenina

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