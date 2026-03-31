FIRST FILMS ANNOUNCED FOR SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL 2026

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 73rd Sydney Film Festival (3–14 June) today revealed a sneak peek of 13 daring new films set to screen this June, offering a taste of the 200+ strong 2026 program ahead of the full Festival announcement on Wednesday 6 May.“Prize winners from Berlinale and Sundance, an immersive World Premiere from Australia, Isabelle Huppert as a vampire who’s as fabulous as they come, and more – we wanted to offer a glimpse of the distinctive voices from across the globe coming to SFF,” said Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley.Australian stories lead with urgent and intimate perspectives. Selina Miles’ Silenced follows Australian lawyer Jennifer Robinson and survivors including Brittany Higgins and Amber Heard, examining defamation law in the wake of the #MeToo movement. In The Valley, Ian Darling AO (The Final Quarter, SFF 2019) crafts a quietly immersive portrait of life in Kangaroo Valley, capturing the rhythms, labour and traditions that sustain a rural community.Star-led international features include Dead Man’s Wire, directed by Gus Van Sant (Milk) and starring Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery and Al Pacino, recounting the infamous 1977 hostage standoff broadcast live across America. Documentary Broken English reflects on the life and legacy of Marianne Faithfull, starring Tilda Swinton and George MacKay, from the makers of 20,000 Days on Earth (SFF 2014).Distinctive works from acclaimed international auteurs bring singular perspectives to the screen. Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend, winner of the FIPRESCI Prize at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, stars Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Léa Seydoux in a story spanning three generations connected by a mighty ginkgo tree. Ulrike Ottinger’s The Blood Countess starring Isabelle Huppert and written by Elfriede Jelinek (The Piano Teacher), reimagines vampire mythology in a visually opulent tale. In Erupcja, Pete Ohs follows a couple’s getaway to Warsaw that begins to unravel, starring musician Charli xcx in a lead role.Prize winning stories shaped by social and political realities span continents. İlker Çatak’s Yellow Letters, winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, follows a family's descent into turmoil after a simple act of disobedience triggers authoritarian persecution in Türkiye. Rafael Manuel’s Sundance award-winning debut feature Filipiñana, follows a teenage tee-girl at an elite Manila golf course, unveiling the class divisions and violence beneath its pristine surface. Marwan Hamed’s El Sett brings the life of legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum to the screen in a lavish and epic telling, tracing her rise to become one of the most influential voices in the Arab world.Innovative approaches to storytelling explore memory, technology and speculative futures. Damien Hauser’s Memory of Princess Mumbi, an innovative indie that dazzled audiences across the festival circuit, imagines a future African kingdom shaped by the tension between artificial intelligence and tradition. Firouzeh Khosrovani’s Past Future Continuous, an International Documentary Festival Amsterdam award-winner, follows a woman who fled Iran decades ago reconnect by watching her ageing parents via cameras in their Tehran home. Tamra Davis’ The Best Summer, a Sundance world premiere built from archival footage shot on Australia’s 1995 Summersault tour, captures backstage moments and performances from bands including Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth and Foo Fighters.Flexipasses and Subscriptions to Sydney Film Festival 2026 are on sale now. Call 1300 733 733 or visit sff.org.au for more information. The full Sydney Film Festival program is announced on Wednesday 6 May 2026, when tickets to specific film sessions will be on sale.MEDIA ENQUIRIESConnor Parissis, Senior Media and Public Relations Advisor:E: connor@originalspin.com.au | M: 0424 739 471Amber Forrest-Bisley, Company DirectorE: amber@originalspin.com.au | M: 0405 363 817Sydney Film Festival Press Pack and Images Available HEREEDITOR’S NOTESABOUT SYDNEY FILM FESTIVALThe Sydney Film Festival is one of the world’s longest running and most prestigious film festivals. The 73rd edition, taking place from 3 to 14 June 2026, will showcase the very best in contemporary cinema and offer audiences the chance to experience premieres, red carpet events, and exciting special programs across Sydney.The Festival is supported by the NSW Government through Screen NSW and Destination NSW, the Federal Government through Screen Australia, and the City of Sydney.Stay up to date with Sydney Film Festival: eNews , Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.For more information, visit sff.org.au.

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