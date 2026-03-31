Entrepreneur and Author Amjad Jaber Brings 'Drift' Into Focus at P3 Conference During National Ethics Awareness Month

Cover of "No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes," a new leadership book by Amjad Jaber launching March 2026 during National Ethics Month. Amjad Jaber addresses emerging leaders at the Young Professionals in Infrastructure luncheon during the P3C 2026 Conference. Amjad Jaber signs copies and connects with attendees at P3C 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Amjad Jaber takes time to connect one-on-one, signing books and discussing leadership at P3C 2026. Amjad Jaber (right), CEO of Indus Road & Bridge and author of No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes, speaks with colleague and industry expert Dustin Darby during a recorded leadership conversation at the P3C Conference.

No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes examines the gap between what is required and what is accepted under pressure

Drift is the real risk. It builds quietly across decisions until your standard shifts without you realizing it.” — Amjad Jaber, CEO of INDUS Road & Bridge and author of No Shortcuts

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During National Ethics Awareness Month, leadership conversations often focus on values, integrity, respect, and principles. What receives less attention is what happens to those principles under pressure, when speed, expectations, and accountability begin to compete across entire systems. At last week’s P3 Conference in Dallas, Texas, Amjad Jaber, CEO of Indus Road & Bridge, brought a different focus into the room: drift.Drift does not come from a single decision. It builds over time. It is rarely obvious while it is happening and often only recognized after its impact is already embedded in the work.In large-scale infrastructure environments, where projects involve owners, contractors, engineers, subcontractors, vendors, and multiple layers of stakeholders, drift does not come from one direction. It comes from many, often all at once. Responsibility becomes diffused. Reality begins to misalign across teams. Standards come under pressure. Something begins to shift. Quietly. Not all at once. The gap between what is required and what is accepted begins to widen.“Most people think failure is the main risk,” said Jaber. “It is not. Drift is, because it does not announce itself. It builds quietly across decisions and across teams until the standard you thought you were holding is no longer the one you are operating under. If you are not actively checking for it, it is already taking hold.”The setting carried particular weight. More than a decade ago, Indus Road & Bridge was born in that same P3 environment, where speed, complexity, and public accountability are constant. From the outset, the company operated within that reality. Today, its leadership continues to operate in that same tension, delivering infrastructure quickly while protecting the standard and checking for drift.Holding the line in these conditions is not only a matter of process. It is a matter of integrity and character. The real test is not when expectations are clear and oversight is present. It is when the cost of doing things the right way increases and no one is watching.The introduction of these ideas during National Ethics Awareness Month underscores a broader truth: principles are easy to state—they are tested when conditions are difficult and when upholding them carries a cost. That tension was central to talk that Jaber gave at the Young Professionals in Infrastructure (YPI) Luncheon during the P3 conference. The response reflects a growing industry reality.As organizations face increasing complexity and pressure to move faster, the conditions that allow ethical drift to take hold are becoming more common.To learn more about the concepts presented in No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes, visit Amazon , or major book retailers nationwide.For media interviews, speaking inquiries, or organizational leadership discussions related to the book, contact: Ania Kubicki, ANGLES Communicationsania@anglespr.com Call/Text: 480-277-9245###No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes by Amjad Jaber is published by NWBT , LLC, an independent publisher based in Dallas, Texas. The book explores the principles of integrity, discipline, and long-term thinking that underpin meaningful success in business and life, drawing on real experiences from Jaber’s entrepreneurial journey. Amjad Jaber is an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Indus Road and Bridge , an infrastructure company based in Dallas, Texas. Under his leadership, the company has focused on delivering complex infrastructure projects while building a culture rooted in accountability, resilience, and high standards. In No Shortcuts, Jaber shares lessons shaped by decades of experience navigating risk, leadership challenges, and the pursuit of excellence in competitive industries. For more information visit NWBT online at https://www.NoWayButThrough.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.