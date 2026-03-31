The Satos Awards Opens Nominations for 2026 Bitcoin Awards in Las Vegas

The Frank Gehry-designed Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Las Vegas, host venue for The Satos Awards 2026 on April 29. The Satos Awards -- The Official Bitcoin Awards, inaugural ceremony April 29, 2026, Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Las Vegas

Nominations now open for the inaugural Bitcoin-only awards ceremony, taking place April 29, 2026 at Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Las Vegas.

The Satos Awards exists for exactly the reason this moment demands: to recognize those who refuse to build cages, and instead build exits. That deserves to be honored.” — Efrat Fenigson, Journalist and Satos Council Member

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Satos Awards today announced that nominations are now open for its inaugural 2026 awards program, a Bitcoin-only recognition platform honoring excellence across the global Bitcoin ecosystem.The first Satos Awards ceremony will be held on April 29, 2026, at the Frank Gehry-designed Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Las Vegas as a Featured event during Bitcoin Conference week. The private, black-tie evening will bring together founders, investors, builders, educators, advocates, policymakers, and media leaders for formal awards presentations, red-carpet arrivals, and a premium hospitality program.The inaugural program will recognize individuals and organizations contributing to Bitcoin's growth, adoption, infrastructure, culture, and long-term impact, with 21 fixed award categories reflecting major pillars of Bitcoin's global influence. Categories will spotlight leadership, innovation, education, institutional adoption, advocacy, media, culture, and community, including honors such as Lifetime Contribution, Open-Source Contribution, Builder of the Year, and Innovator of the Year.Nominations and voting are open source and open to everyone. Any individual, company, or organization making a meaningful contribution to Bitcoin can be nominated by anyone, from anywhere in the world. Voting is transparent and determined by the global Bitcoin community -- not a closed panel or committee. The Satos Awards is built the same way Bitcoin is built: open, transparent, and owned by the people."Bitcoin has built an industry and a global movement, and it deserves a recognition platform that reflects the people shaping its future," said Heather Richmond, Executive Producer of The Satos Awards. "Our goal is to honor contributions with integrity, clarity, and a high standard of excellence, while creating an evening that stands on par with the world's leading awards shows."Efrat Fenigson, independent journalist, podcast host, and Satos Council Member, added:"Technology in this century is a double-edged sword -- it can enslave or it can free. Bitcoin and the builders committed to censorship-resistant open-source infrastructure, and financial sovereignty are on the right side of that blade. The Bitcoin ecosystem is full of people building quietly, often without recognition, because they believe in something larger than themselves: a future where individuals hold their own keys, their own data, their own lives. The Satos Awards exists for exactly the reason this moment demands: to recognize those who refuse to build cages and instead build exits. That deserves to be honored."The evening is designed to match the weight of what is being recognized.The evening's culinary experience will be curated by Chef Korra of Gymkhana, the acclaimed London restaurant awarded two Michelin stars and now open at ARIA Resort & Casino. Guests will also have access to The Sovereign Lounge, an exclusive post-ceremony cigar experience curated by Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas, featuring rare and premium cigars paired with top-shelf whiskey and spirits.With limited capacity and a premium format, The Satos Awards is positioned as a distinctive recognition platform during Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas, setting a new standard for how excellence in Bitcoin is honored on a global stage. To submit a nomination or learn more about The Satos Awards and the 2026 Bitcoin Awards, visit TheSatosAwards.com About The Satos AwardsThe Satos Awards is a Bitcoin-only recognition platform created to honor excellence across the global Bitcoin ecosystem. Held annually in Las Vegas, it recognizes leaders across 21 fixed categories reflecting Bitcoin's impact on technology, finance, media, policy, culture, and human rights, beginning with its inaugural 2026 ceremony.Media Contact:

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