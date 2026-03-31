TaxDome Data Shows AI Document Naming Adoption Climbs to Nearly 70% Among Larger U.S. Accounting Firms

New TaxDome data shows rising AI adoption across firms, with up to 70% usage and strong trust as automation becomes core to accounting workflows.

NE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxDome , the all-in-one practice management platform for accounting firms, today released new data highlighting the rapid adoption of AI-powered document organization features across U.S. accounting firms of all sizes.Analyzing platform usage between February 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, TaxDome processed over 50.3 million uploaded documents, with more than 11.2 million documents organized using AI-powered naming tools. During that same period, users manually renamed just 220,977 documents, representing a 1.97% manual override rate and underscoring strong trust in AI-driven automation.The data shows that AI document naming adoption increases consistently as firms grow. Adoption rises from over 40% among solo practitioners to approximately 65–70% among firms with 10 or more employees.Key findings include:Solo practitioners (5,005 firms analyzed): 40%+ use AI document naming, with 81% positive feedback and fewer than 4% disabling features after enabling.Firms with 2–5 employees (3,354 firms): Adoption increases to 50–55%, with 80% positive feedback.Firms with 6–9 employees (793 firms): 60–65% adopt AI naming, the highest growth tier, reflecting rising document complexity.Firms with 10+ employees (564 firms): 65–70% adoption, with 78% positive sentiment, signaling AI document naming is becoming standard practice in larger firms.Across all segments, opt-out rates remain relatively low (even as operational complexity increases), suggesting that once firms enable AI features, they continue to rely on them. The data further reveals that AI-powered document naming is no longer viewed as experimental technology. Instead, it is increasingly treated as core infrastructure for firms managing growing document volumes, collaboration demands, and workflow consistency.While mid-sized and larger firms demonstrate slightly higher opt-out rates compared to solo practitioners, this trend reflects stronger internal process controls rather than distrust in AI capabilities. Even among the largest firms analyzed, nearly 8 in 10 users report positive feedback toward AI document features.“AI adoption in accounting is a clear and present operational reality,” said Petar Iliev, Chief Revenue Officer, TaxDome. “Firms of all sizes are embracing automation to eliminate repetitive administrative work and create more capacity for high-value client service.”TaxDome’s AI document naming and tagging features automatically organize incoming client documents without requiring firms to fundamentally change their workflows. As accounting firms face mounting compliance requirements, staffing challenges, and increased client expectations, automation that integrates seamlessly into existing processes is proving to be a competitive advantage.About TaxDomeFounded in 2017, TaxDome serves more than 30,000 tax, bookkeeping, and accounting professionals worldwide. The company is a proud winner of seven categories in the 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Readers’ Choice Awards, including Comprehensive Firm Workflow Solutions, Practice Management Systems, and Time & Billing Systems. For more information, visit www.taxdome.com ###

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