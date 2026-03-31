Madagascar’s First Permanent Synagogue Reclaims Island’s History from Dark Nazi Plan

Construction begins on women’s balcony, March 2026.

With roots that reach back hundreds of years, our mission is to create a vibrant place of worship that honors Malagasy heritage and provides a welcoming space for both families and individuals alike.” — Batya Kestenbaum

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Batya Kestenbaum is proud to announce the construction of the first-ever synagogue in Madagascar. This historic project in the capital city of Antananarivo marks a definitive turning point for the local Jewish community, transforming a location once synonymous with a planned Nazi "ghetto" into a vibrant center of spiritual life and Jewish learning.For decades, the " Madagascar Plan " remained a dark footnote of the Holocaust. In 1940, Nazi officials, including Adolf Eichmann, proposed the forced deportation of four million European Jews to Madagascar. The island was to be governed by the SS as a "police reserve" or a massive open-air ghetto where many were expected to perish under harsh conditions. While the plan was eventually shelved in favor of the "Final Solution," its legacy cast a long shadow over the island. Today, the construction of this synagogue represents a profound act of reclamation—establishing a permanent Jewish presence on the very soil once intended for Jewish destruction.Batya and her husband, Jerry Kestenbaum, were moved to build in Madagascar after witnessing the remarkable resilience of the local community. In 2015, a historic mass conversion of over 100 Malagasy people was facilitated by the nonprofit Kulanu, signaling a new era of Jewish growth. Recognizing that this emerging community lacked a dedicated home for worship, the Kestenbaums committed to providing a structure that reflects the community's permanence. "This is not just a building; it is a statement of belonging and survival," Batya noted during a 2024 visit to the site.The architectural design of the synagogue honors both Jewish tradition and Malagasy culture. The structure will include a dedicated second-floor balcony for the women’s section, and a central sanctuary featuring a beautifully crafted Aron Kodesh. Beyond the main shul, the site already houses the community’s first mikvot (ritual baths), and several bungalows to accommodate local families who live too far to walk back and forth during Shabbat and high holy days. In a symbolic gesture of growth, the community recently celebrated Tu B'shvat by planting fruit trees across the grounds, further rooting their future in the land.By establishing this permanent spiritual hub, the Kestenbaums aim to ensure that the Jews of Madagascar are no longer isolated but are instead a vital, recognized part of the global Jewish fabric. Information regarding the project's progress and opportunities for support can be found at Madagascar Synagogue

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