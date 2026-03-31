PassEntry Introduces Frictionless One-Tap Loyalty Scheme as Iceland's Hagar launches 'Takk'

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PassEntry, the B2B SaaS company powering wallet-native digital passes at scale, has launched Takk (“Thank You”), a new digital loyalty programme for Hagar, Iceland’s largest retail group and operator of the Bónus, Hagkaup, and Olis grocery, hypermarket, and fuel brands.The loyalty scheme is powered by PassEntry’s proprietary PassTap™ module and integrates seamlessly with Hagar’s existing point-of-sale infrastructure. The launch was supported by a national media campaign across print, digital, outdoor and television in Iceland.Frictionless Loyalty at the Point of Payment for enterprise customersTakk introduces a new model for enterprise loyalty: rewards that activate automatically at the moment of payment. When a customer taps their phone at a payment terminal, loyalty is triggered instantly—no apps to open or QR codes to scan. Security is driven by the phone’s own biometrics, meaning no additional password required.Rewards are earned and redeemed in real time during checkout, with points either saved for future use or spent immediately as part of the same transaction. The entire experience runs directly on the payment terminals - whether manned or self-serve - ensuring speed, simplicity, and consistency across Hagar’s retail estate.Digital loyalty passes are issued directly into Apple Wallet and Google Wallet as secure NFC-enabled passes.A measure of Takk's incredible popularity is that within five days of the launch date more than 15% of Iceland's adult population had joined the loyalty programme.Nico Cary, Co-Founder & CTO at PassEntry, said: “Takk marks a breakthrough moment for loyalty. By issuing wallet-native passes that activate directly at the payment terminal, Hagar is delivering a truly frictionless experience. With PassEntry enabling the transaction layer, loyalty becomes a natural extension of paying—tap to pay, tap to earn, tap to redeem.”About PassEntryPassEntry is a London-born B2B SaaS company building the tokenisation layer for mobile wallets, powering the issuance and lifecycle management of digital passes at scale. First to market with direct payment-reader integrations, PassEntry is redefining how tokenised passes operate across Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Trusted by global brands including Universal Studios and AT&T, PassEntry also delivers Loyalty, Ticketing, Access Control, Membership, Rewards and POS interception with leading Icelandic enterprises such as Blue Car Rental, Blue Lagoon, Arctic Adventures, TourDesk and Sky Lagoon. Its proprietary modules—PassLayer™, PassShare™, PassScan™, and PassTap™—enable secure, brand-consistent, wallet-native digital experiences. www.passentry.com About HagarHagar is a family of companies operating in Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and the Netherlands. Its core businesses include grocery retail, wholesale operations, and fuel sales. Across its portfolio, Hagar is committed to excellent service, quality products at fair prices, and responsible environmental and social impact. https:// www.hagar.is and https:// www.takkkronur.is/en

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