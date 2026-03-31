Men's Grooming Products Market Size to Reach US$ 119.7 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Male Self Care Trends

Men's Grooming Products Market

Asia Pacific holds around 47.5% market share in 2025, driven by growing acceptance of male grooming norms and rising demand for personal care products

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The men’s grooming products market has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, evolving from basic hygiene essentials into a comprehensive and dynamic industry focused on personal care, style, and wellness. Modern male consumers are increasingly prioritizing their appearance, investing in skincare, haircare, and grooming routines that enhance confidence and lifestyle. This shift is largely influenced by changing social norms, growing awareness of self care, and the strong impact of digital platforms that promote grooming culture across different age groups.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global men's grooming products market size is likely to be valued at US$63.4 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$119.7 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5 percent during the forecast period 2025 to 2032. This impressive growth trajectory reflects increasing product adoption across both developed and emerging economies, driven by innovation, accessibility, and rising consumer expectations.

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Key Growth Drivers Supporting Market Expansion

One of the most important drivers of the market is the growing emphasis on personal grooming and hygiene among men. Unlike earlier perceptions, grooming is no longer limited to shaving but now includes skincare, hair styling, and even cosmetic use. Men are becoming more conscious about their skin health, hair appearance, and overall presentation, leading to increased demand for specialized products. The influence of social media, celebrities, and grooming influencers is also playing a critical role in shaping consumer behavior. Online platforms showcase grooming routines, product reviews, and styling tips, encouraging men to explore a wider range of grooming products. This visibility has significantly contributed to the normalization of grooming practices among men. In addition, rising disposable incomes and urbanization are enabling consumers to spend more on premium and branded grooming products. The expansion of retail networks and the growth of e commerce platforms have made these products easily accessible, further supporting market growth.

Emerging Trends and Product Innovation

Innovation continues to be a key factor driving the men’s grooming products market. Brands are focusing on developing multifunctional products that offer multiple benefits in a single application, such as moisturizers with sun protection or anti aging properties. This convenience appeals to modern consumers who prefer efficient and time saving solutions. Natural and organic products are gaining popularity as consumers become more aware of ingredient safety and environmental impact. Products formulated with plant based ingredients, essential oils, and chemical free compositions are attracting a growing customer base. Personalization is another emerging trend, with companies offering customized grooming solutions based on individual skin types, hair conditions, and lifestyle preferences. Advanced technologies are being used to recommend products tailored to specific needs, enhancing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Skin Care

• Hair Styling

• Shave/Beard Care

• Accessories

• Color Cosmetics

By Price Range

• Mass

• Premium

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

North America remains a leading market for men’s grooming products, driven by high consumer awareness, strong purchasing power, and the presence of established brands. The region also benefits from advanced retail infrastructure and continuous product innovation.

Europe holds a significant share of the market, with increasing demand for natural and sustainable grooming products. Consumers in the region are highly conscious of product quality, safety, and environmental impact, influencing their purchasing decisions.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyle patterns are driving demand for grooming products in countries such as India and China. The influence of global trends and the expansion of e commerce platforms are further supporting market growth in the region.

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Company Insights

The men’s grooming products market is highly competitive, with several global players focusing on innovation, branding, and product diversification.

✦ Beiersdorf AG

✦L'Oréal Groupe

✦Procter & Gamble Co.

✦Shiseido Co., Ltd.

✦Colgate-Palmolive Company

✦Vi-john Group

✦Reckitt Benckiser

✦Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

✦ Kao Corporation

✦Coty, Inc.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce new and improved products that cater to evolving consumer needs.

Challenges in the Market

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges. High competition among brands can lead to pricing pressure and reduced profit margins. Additionally, consumer skepticism regarding product claims and ingredient safety may affect purchasing decisions. Regulatory requirements related to product safety and labeling also present challenges for manufacturers. Companies must ensure compliance with regional standards while maintaining innovation and product quality.

Future Outlook

The future of the men’s grooming products market looks highly promising, with increasing acceptance of grooming routines among men across all age groups. Continuous innovation, rising demand for premium and natural products, and expanding distribution channels will drive sustained growth. As societal perceptions continue to evolve and grooming becomes an integral part of daily life, the demand for diverse and high quality products is expected to rise. Companies that focus on personalization, sustainability,

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