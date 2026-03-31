TrustShield24 Expands Trustpilot Review Cleanup Service Into Insurance and Financial Services After Strong First Year

TrustShield24

Founded in 2025, TrustShield24's pay-per-removal model now serves insurance and financial services clients across the US, UK, and Europe.

A 1.5-star gap on Trustpilot isn't a branding problem — it's a revenue problem. Every AI search result, every comparison page, every procurement shortlist reflects that gap.” — Joey Weimar, Founder and CEO of TrustShield24

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustShield24 , the Trustpilot review removal service founded in 2025, today announced its expansion into insurance and financial services — two of the fastest-growing verticals for the company since its launch last year. The service operates on a zero-risk model: clients are invoiced strictly per review successfully taken down, with no upfront fees, retainer contracts, or minimum commitments.Since officially launching in 2025, TrustShield24 has audited profiles across e-commerce, SaaS, insurance, debt collection, and professional services — identifying that 15 to 40 percent of negative reviews on a typical Trustpilot profile violate the platform's own content guidelines. The company is now seeing its highest demand from regulated industries where trust signals directly drive customer acquisition."Most companies don't realize that 15 to 40 percent of their negative Trustpilot reviews violate the platform's own content guidelines," said Joey Weimar, Founder and CEO of TrustShield24. "Unverified allegations, misdirected complaints, personal attacks, missing proof of purchase — these aren't opinions. They're policy violations sitting on your profile, dragging your score down every single day."From SEO Agency to Dedicated Review CleanupTrustShield24 was born in 2025 from a pattern Weimar identified repeatedly during his eight-year career in e-commerce SEO. As the founder of MoreLife, a digital growth agency serving brands across the DACH region, the UK, and the US, Weimar regularly encountered clients whose organic traffic and conversion rates were undermined not by weak SEO — but by unfair review profiles."I kept seeing the same thing," Weimar explained. "Brands investing heavily in search visibility, paid media, and conversion optimization — then losing the deal at the last mile because a prospect Googled them and found a 3.2-star rating built on reviews that shouldn't exist. The demand became consistent enough that I built a dedicated service around it in 2025."Within its first year, TrustShield24 developed a proprietary auditing process that combines automated profile scanning with manual compliance review against Trustpilot's published content policies — allowing the company to assess profiles with thousands of reviews and identify actionable violations at scale.How the Service WorksTrustShield24's process begins with a complimentary audit of a company's full Trustpilot profile. Each review in the 1-star through 3-star range is evaluated against Trustpilot's content guidelines, identifying violations such as unsubstantiated fraud accusations, reviews directed at the wrong business, spam content, and claims lacking proof of a genuine buying experience.Flagged reviews are then submitted through Trustpilot's formal reporting process. TrustShield24 manages the entire workflow — from initial analysis through submission, follow-up, and resolution tracking."We built this as a pure performance model from day one because we believe in the process," said Weimar. "If a review doesn't come down, the client doesn't pay. That's been our model since 2025, and it's the reason clients stay."All removal activities are conducted in full compliance with Trustpilot's published reporting mechanisms. TrustShield24's compliance framework has been reviewed by Jed Chedid, Esq., ensuring adherence to platform terms and applicable regulations.Market ContextAccording to a 2024 BrightLocal survey, 87 percent of consumers read online reviews before choosing a local business. As AI-powered search tools like ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews increasingly surface star ratings in their responses, the impact of review scores extends far beyond traditional search results.For enterprise and mid-market companies, the cost is quantifiable: lower conversion rates on comparison pages, weakened positioning in AI search results, and lost pipeline to competitors with cleaner profiles."When a procurement team asks ChatGPT to compare two vendors, the Trustpilot rating is often the first data point in the answer," Weimar noted. "A 1.5-star gap isn't a branding problem — it's a revenue problem."About TrustShield24TrustShield24 is a Trustpilot review cleanup service founded in 2025 by Joey Weimar, an e-commerce SEO specialist with eight years of experience helping brands scale organic visibility across the US, UK, and DACH markets. The company operates on a pay-per-successful-removal model, serving clients in insurance, financial services, SaaS, e-commerce, and professional services.

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