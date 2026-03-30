Boston's Best Spellers Celebrated at 18th Annual Citywide Spelling Bee

Family members, teachers, and friends were on hand this past Saturday to support 25 Boston youth from across the City competing in Boston’s 18th annual BCYF Citywide Spelling Bee. Organized by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency, and sponsored by the Boston Bruins Foundation, the winner, Sanjay Malhotra, now goes on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

Over 3,000 young people participated in Boston public and parochial school spelling bees to qualify for the BCYF Citywide Bee. The preparation helps young people improve their spelling, broaden their vocabulary, and build self-confidence.

“The remarkable poise and linguistic talent shown by our spellers today were truly inspiring, and we are immensely proud of every student who took the stage,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of BCYF. “We remain deeply grateful to the Boston Bruins Foundation for their steadfast partnership in providing this enriching opportunity for our city’s youth. A special thank you goes to our esteemed judges for volunteering their time and expertise to support our students’ academic journeys. We will be enthusiastically cheering on Sanjay as he represents the pride of Boston at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this May.”

Commissioner Rivera opened the speaking program and welcomed the spellers and their families. All spellers were given participation medals. The Bee was held in Rabb Hall at the Boston Public Library’s Copley Branch. Judges were Head Judge: Kristin McSwain, Chief of Policy and Research, City of Boston; Pronouncer: Sebastian Stockman; Professor of English, Northeastern University; and Records Judge: Lisa Conley, Deputy Chief of Human Services, City of Boston.

Sanjay Malhotra, age 12, the winner of this year’s Bee, won by spelling "Brume” correctly. The second place finisher was Haylee Chen, age 12 and coming in third was Saabir Abdirahman, age 9. The Bee went 13 rounds and 3 final and 7 championship rounds.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running spelling bee. This year’s Boston winner will now advance to compete in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The one and only national winner from Massachusetts was in 1939. In addition to the opportunity to advance to the National Bee, the BCYF Spelling Bee winner receives a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online Premium, a one-year subscription to News-O-Matic Subscription and a trophy. Second place and third place finishers received a $125 Amazon gift card and trophies.

Participating Spellers:

# School Speller Name Grade Age Neighborhood 1 Boston College High School Connor Theis 8 10 East Boston 2 Boston Latin Academy Maya Mastrodicasa 8 14 West Roxbury 3 Boston Latin School Lily Liang 7 12 Brighton 4 Boston Preparatory Charter School Elizabeth Brea 8 13 Back Bay 5 Curtis Guild Elementary James Brownwell 5 11 East Boston 6 David A. Ellis Elementary School Juliyanni Banks 6 12 Roxbury 7 Dudley St. Neighborhood Charter School Marie Ndoye 4 10 Roxbury 8 Edison K-8 Paul Jepson 6 12 Brighton 9 Edward Brooke Charter School, East Boston Nathan Solomon 7 12 East Boston 10 Edward Brooke Charter School, Mattapan Saabir Abdirahman 4 9 Roxbury 11 Edward Brooke Charter School, Roslindale Ethan Dorilas 7 12 Mattapan 12 Henry Grew Elementary School Ardyn Perry 5 10 Roslindale 13 Hugh R. O’ Donnell Elementary School Haytam El Ayoubi 4 10 East Boston 14 James F. Condon K-8 School Laylah Robinson 6 11 South End 15 James Otis Elementary School Aliyah May Francois 6 11 East Boston 16 John Eliot K-8 Sanjay Malhotra 6 12 Roxbury 17 Joseph Manning Elementary School Sydney Schiff 5 10 Jamaica Plain 18 Kipp Academy, Boston Debra - Faith Butler 4 10 Dorchester 19 Patrick Lyndon Elementary School Coraline McNamara 5 11 Roslindale 20 Rafael Hernandez K-8 School Malala Madden Fuoco 6 11 Hyde Park 21 Richard Murphy K-8 School Sophia Rice 4 9 Dorchester 22 Samuel Adams Elementary Julian Grondin 4 10 East Boston 23 South Boston Catholic Academy Liam Sullivan 3 24 St. John School Madelyn Lashway 6 11 Back Bay 25 Warren Prescott K-8 School Alexandra Das 5 10 Charlestown 26 William H. Ohrenberger Clairy Gonzalez-Pimentel 5 11 Roslindale 27 Winship Elementary School Haylee Chen 6 12 Brighton

Winning words from the previous years of the Bee:

Year Winning Word 2008 Lariat 2009 Scenario 2010 Ravioli 2011 Toboggan 2012 Myriad 2013 Schnauzer 2014 Contiguous 2015 Schottische 2016 Diurnal 2017 Cacophony 2018 Crescendo 2019 Huckabee 2021 Glissando 2022 Après 2023 Ancho 2024 Cornea 2025 Senecio 2026 Brume

Boston Centers for Youth & Families’s mission is to strengthen Boston youth and families in their pursuit of success through meaningful relationships, essential programs, and vital community resources.