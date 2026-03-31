HARINA Optométristes Recognized Among Montreal’s Top Optometrists by ThreeBestRated®

HARINA Optométristes

HARINA Optométristes

Dr. Harina Thyriar

Dr. Harina Thyriar

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARINA Optométristes has once again been recognized among the Top Optometrists in Montreal by ThreeBestRated®. The continued recognition reflects the clinic’s structured approach to comprehensive eye care, clinical precision, and operational strength in Mont-Royal.

Located in Rockland Centre, HARINA Optométristes operates under a private clinic model designed to prioritize accessibility and continuity of care. The clinic is open seven days a week with an optometrist on-site daily, including late evening appointments, ensuring consistent availability for families and professionals across Montreal.

Clinical Leadership and Innovation

Dr. Harina Thyriar, Optometrist, holds certification in ocular pathology and brings over a decade of clinical experience to her practice, supported by more than 20 years in the optical field. Her focus centers on early detection of vision-threatening conditions and long-term ocular health preservation.

Dr. Harina Thyriar, Optometrist, is recognized as one of the official Canadian Innovators for Alcon’s PRECISION7® contact lenses. This distinction reflects her commitment to integrating evidence-based advancements into patient care at HARINA Optométristes.

The clinic also offers structured myopia management programs, including Essilor® Stellest® lens technology, supporting long-term vision strategies for children and adolescents.

Comprehensive eye examinations incorporate advanced retinal and ocular health assessments aimed at detecting glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other conditions at early stages.

Operational Strength and Organizational Recognition

HARINA Optométristes maintains an on-site prescription lens laboratory with over 1,360 stock combinations, allowing many patients to receive single-vision prescription lenses within one hour. Immediate appointments are available for urgent visual concerns.

In addition to the ThreeBestRated® recognition and The Suburban’s Best of Montreal Gold award in multiple categories, HARINA Optométristes is officially Great Place to Work® Certified (2025–2026) and has been recognized among Canada’s Best Workplaces™ Led by Women (2026). These distinctions reflect both clinical excellence and a structured, high-performance organizational culture.

A Structured Model for Modern Eye Care in Montreal

HARINA Optométristes combines preventive eye health, advanced diagnostics, and consistent accessibility under one roof. The clinic’s private model supports focused patient care while maintaining availability throughout the week.

The continued recognition by ThreeBestRated® reinforces HARINA Optométristes’ commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovation-driven eye care to the Montreal community. Appointments can be scheduled at harina.ca.

Dr. Harina Thyriar
HARINA Optométristes
+1 514-427-4621
info@harina.ca
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Dr. Harina Thyriar
HARINA Optométristes
+1 514-427-4621 info@harina.ca
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311 RANCH ROAD 620 S STE 211
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ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the simple goal of finding the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, and everything in-between, in any city. Every business is meticulously handpicked by our employees. We check business’s reputation, history, complaints, ratings, proximity, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reviews, and more, using our 50-Point Inspection. We only display businesses that are verified by our employees. Other places will call this “hard work” and “unnecessary”. We call it “due diligence” and “the right thing to do”. Our website is updated on a regular basis for quality and the latest business information. ThreeBestRated® has the honor of helping 4.5 million customers every month find the best businesses in any city – without any effort!

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