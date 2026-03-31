Western Cape Mobility launches road safety plan ahead of the Easter travel peak

Earlier today, 27 March, the Western Cape Government launched its 2026 Easter road safety plan. The plan focuses on keeping residents and visitors safe by putting more officers on the roads, using advanced traffic-monitoring technology, and targeting high-risk routes. There will be zero tolerance for drinking and driving, with the goal of reducing crashes and saving lives.

“Easter is a time for joy and making memories, and that starts with getting there safely. Our mission is simple: every resident and visitor must reach their destination safely. This Easter, let’s change the story on our roads and look out for one another. We are committed to halving road deaths and injuries, but we cannot do it alone. We need every road user to play their part. Save a life, maybe your own. Because the best stories are the ones you live to tell,” said Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku.

Premier Alan Winde urged road users to behave responsibly. “Road users have an obligation to respect the rules of the road, not only over the long Easter weekend, but throughout the year. Let us all arrive safely at our destinations; let us all show respect for each other on our roads.”

Road safety context

Between 1 January 2026 and 15 March 2026, 238 people lost their lives on Western Cape roads. Of these, 134 were pedestrians, 40 were passengers, and 39 were drivers. This represents a 1.25% decrease compared to the same period last year, which remains concerning and shows that road safety is still a serious issue. Pedestrians make up more than half of these deaths, highlighting the urgent need for vigilance, especially in areas with poor visibility or risky conditions.

“Every life lost is a tragedy that could often be prevented. This Easter, I urge all road users to plan your journey, take regular breaks, stay alert, and never drink and drive or walk while intoxicated. Please also look out for the most vulnerable on our roads, our pedestrians,” said Minister Sileku.

Operational resources and deployment

Provincial Traffic Services have deployed an intensive operational force in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and municipal traffic authorities.

Operations will run 24/7, with hundreds of officers and vehicles deployed along key routes to deter risky behaviour, respond swiftly to incidents, and ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians.

Fully operational Evidentiary Breath Alcohol Testing (EBAT) centres in Athlone, George, Vredenburg, Worcester and Caledon, along with mobile units, will monitor alcohol-related offences. This allows offenders to face swift justice and helps deter motorists from engaging in this life-threatening behaviour.

Vehicle fitness checks will be conducted at key points to ensure all vehicles are safe and roadworthy.

The use of drones will provide real-time tracking of vehicles at key checkpoints, allowing traffic officers to spot risky behaviour early and respond swiftly to drivers attempting to evade enforcement.

Handheld and License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera systems linked to NATIS will provide instant alerts for traffic infringements.

Rapid response will be coordinated through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, ensuring incidents are managed swiftly.

Road safety measures specifically for Easter

The 2026 Easter plan also addresses the leading causes of road traffic incidents. Joint operations on high-risk routes, such as the N1 “Death Stretch” and N2, will actively encourage drivers to rest and avoid fatigue. Public transport and scholar safety will be monitored through compliance checks on minibus taxis and buses, focusing on overloading, driver permits, and overall safety.

Pedestrian safety will be strengthened through awareness campaigns, education initiatives, and targeted messaging in high-risk areas, especially where alcohol-related incidents are frequent.

“Our enforcement strategy is fully in place for the Easter period, with every traffic officer on the road working hard to prevent crashes and save lives. While officers will be on high alert, we urge the public to do their part by driving and walking responsibly, taking breaks when needed, and never drinking and driving or walking while intoxicated,” said Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director: Traffic Management.

Minister Sileku concluded by thanking frontline teams for their dedication during this high-risk period, emphasising that their work is crucial in protecting lives.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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