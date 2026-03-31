North West Agriculture and Rural Development administers 86% of allocated Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West Province confirms that 129,808 doses out of the 150,000 vaccines allocated have been administered, representing 86% usage. While this marks steady progress in the vaccination campaign against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), the Department acknowledges that more work lies ahead to ensure full coverage across all affected areas.

To date, 210 confirmed cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) have been reported across all municipalities of the province, affecting different types of livestock. The majority of these reported cases involve cattle, with 206 cases, while 3 cases were in pigs and 1 case in goats.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District with 62 animals, followed by Bojanala District with 59 animals. In Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, 49 animals were affected, while Ngaka Modiri Molema District reported 40 animals. These figures highlight the spread of the disease across species and districts, reinforcing the urgency of continued vaccination and vigilance.

Additional vaccine consignments are expected soon, which will allow the Department to extend coverage and strengthen disease control measures. The campaign remains focused on vaccinating confirmed positive animals, ring vaccination around buffalo farms, protecting dairy herds, and mass vaccination of cloven-hoofed animals across the province.

The Department further encourages farmers to use permanent ear-tags with unique numbers to help speed up the identification and vaccination of animals. Farmers and stakeholders are also urged to report any suspicion of FMD immediately to local veterinarians or animal health technicians. Early reporting and cooperation remain vital in preventing further spread and protecting the province’s agricultural sector.

MEC Madoda Sambatha has expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation of farmers during this challenging period. He assured farming communities that every farmer and every animal will be covered as more vaccine doses arrive, and emphasized that the Department remains committed to working hand-in-hand with stakeholders to contain the outbreak and safeguard livelihoods.

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

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