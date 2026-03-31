North West Provincial Legislature on illegal mining, unauthorised wash plants and regulatory gaps

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon Mpho Khunou has raised serious concerns regarding the increasing number of illegal mining activities and unauthorised chrome wash plants operating across the province, particularly in the Bojanala and Madibeng areas. The concerns emerged during an engagement between the Committee and the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), where several regulatory, environmental and enforcement challenges were highlighted.

The Committee noted with concern that the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) regulations are allegedly being abused due to regulatory gaps and grey areas relating to the authorisation and regulation of chrome wash plants. The Committee has requested the Department to take it through the regulations clause by clause and outline recommendations to address the regulatory gaps, including whether amendments to Section 24G of NEMA or new regulations are required. The Committee further raised concerns about the environmental impact of illegal wash plants, including water pollution, illegal discharge into rivers, air pollution, land degradation and unsafe excavations, which negatively affect communities and municipal infrastructure. Members also expressed concern that illegal mining activities continue despite existing legislation, and that enforcement actions rarely lead to prosecutions and convictions.

The Committee noted that approximately 70 chrome wash plants have been inspected in the 2025/26 financial year, of which about 30 were found to be operating without environmental authorisation. Seven criminal cases have been opened with SAPS and several pre-compliance notices issued to operators, some of whom have committed to apply for rectification in terms of Section 24G of NEMA. However, the Committee raised concern over delays in payment of fines, appeals processes, and the slow pace of enforcement.

The Committee also raised serious concerns about the Department’s limited capacity, noting that there are currently only three compliance inspectors in the Bojanala District, which is insufficient to monitor the increasing number of mining and wash plant operations in the area.

Another major concern raised was the lack of coordination between government institutions responsible for enforcement, including the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, South African Police Service (SAPS), Home Affairs, Water and Sanitation, municipalities, Traditional Authorities and other regulatory bodies. The Committee noted that fragmented enforcement and poor coordination contribute to the continued operation of illegal mining activities and unauthorised wash plants.

Concerns were also highlighted that many wash plant operations are allegedly run by foreign nationals operating illegally in the country, and there was a call for intensified joint operations involving Home Affairs and the Department of Labour to address illegal operators and labour compliance issues.

Furthermore, the Committee raised concerns about delays in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) application processes, poor quality submissions by consultants, non-compliance with licence conditions, and allegations of corruption and bribery in licensing and inspection processes. The Committee requested the Department to provide full details on fines issued, operators involved, compliance notices issued, and timelines for ensuring that illegal operations are either compliant or shut down.

“The situation relating to illegal mining and unauthorised wash plants in the North West Province is extremely concerning. Communities are suffering environmental damage, water pollution and unsafe mining activities, while the province is not benefiting economically from these operations. We are particularly concerned about regulatory gaps, lack of enforcement capacity and poor coordination between institutions. The Committee will continue to push for stronger regulations, improved enforcement, a full audit of mining activities in the province and better coordination among all government departments involved,” stated Hon Khunou.

The Committee also called for a comprehensive audit of all mining and wash plant activities in the province, a central database of approved mining rights and environmental authorisations, and a coordinated joint enforcement programme involving all relevant government institutions.

The Committee will convene further stakeholder engagements to address the matter comprehensively and to ensure that mining activities in the province are conducted legally, responsibly and in a manner that benefits the people of the North West Province while protecting the environment.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer - Communications

Kabo Letlhogela

Cell: 079 879 1448

E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za

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