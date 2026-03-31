Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa on partnership with South African Council of Churches ahead of Easter 2026

Transport Deputy Minister, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has strengthened collaboration with the South African Council of Churches (SACC) to intensify road safety interventions ahead of the high-risk Easter travel period.

The Deputy Minister held a virtual strategic engagement with SACC leadership on Thursday, 26 March 2026. The meeting forms part of government’s broader stakeholder mobilisation efforts in support of the Easter Road Safety Campaign, launched on 20 March 2026 under the theme “It begins with me.”

Discussions focused on the persistent challenge of road fatalities during peak travel periods, particularly over Easter, and the critical role of human behaviour, such as speeding, drinking and driving, fatigue, and pedestrian negligence, as a leading contributor to crashes. The engagement also highlighted the importance of community-based advocacy, moral regeneration, and strengthened partnerships between government, civil society, and faith-based institutions in promoting responsible road use.

The Deputy Minister and the SACC agreed on a number of priority actions to support the Easter Road Safety Campaign, including:

Nationwide road safety advocacy through churches, where SACC-affiliated churches will integrate road safety messages into sermons, announcements, and community outreach programmes in the lead-up to and during Easter.

Promotion of a “Safe Easter Journey” pledge, encouraging congregants to commit to responsible road use by not drinking and driving, observing speed limits, ensuring vehicle roadworthiness, and protecting vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Community activation and heightened visibility by SACC structures at provincial and local levels through roadside awareness campaigns and prayer sessions dedicated to road safety, as well as engagements with taxi associations and local motorists.

In addition, faith leaders will publicly endorse intensified law enforcement operations and encourage compliance with road traffic laws among congregants.

The parties further agreed to establish an ongoing partnership framework to enable structured collaboration beyond the Easter period, ensuring sustained road safety education and advocacy throughout the year.

Deputy Minister Hlengwa emphasised that the moral authority and extensive community reach of the church are key to influencing behaviour and saving lives on South Africa’s roads. He described the partnership with the SACC as a critical step towards building a culture of responsible road use and shared accountability for road safety.

Enquiries:

National Spokesperson

Collen Msibi

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