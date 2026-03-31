Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture on Afro-Tech pioneer Shimza on historic Miami Electronic Dance Music Award win

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation is immensely proud to celebrate the global achievement of world-renowned DJ and producer, Ashley "Shimza" Raphala, who was honoured at the 2026 Miami Electronic Dance Music Awards (EDMAs).

Shimza’s hit single "Fire Fire" (with AR/CO and Kasango) has been awarded Afrohouse Song of the Year, further solidifying his status as a leading light in the global electronic music scene. This prestigious win comes during Miami Music Week, a pivotal moment in the international dance music calendar. Notably, he joins a select group of elite South African artists to be recognised at the EDMAs, and his win in the specialised Afrohouse category highlights the growing dominance of the South African sound on the world stage.

We are proud of our shared commitment to youth development and the creative economy. His noble philanthropic efforts, including the annual "One Man Show" held in the township of Thembisa have focused on providing platforms for emerging artists within the province, an initative appreciated by the department.

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mr Matome Chiloane, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Thembisa-born star;

"On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, I wish to congratulate Shimza on this monumental achievement. Shimza is a shining example of how one’s background should never dictate where they go in life. Emerging from the vibrant streets of Thembisa, he has consistently worked hard to reach some of the world's most prestigious stages.

“His success is a testament to the talent that resides within our townships and throughout our communities. He has not only exported the Gauteng beat to Miami, Ibiza, and London, but he has remained rooted, consistently giving back to the community that raised him. He is a true ambassador for the 'Growing Gauteng Together' vision, proving that with discipline and creativity, our youth can conquer the world."

The Department remains committed to fostering an environment where more Shimzas can be discovered, nurtured, and celebrated.

Enquiries:

Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates