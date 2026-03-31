Minister Gayton McKenzie launches Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) Clusters, 30 Mar
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, invites members of the media to attend the official launch of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) Clusters. The event will take place at Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp on Monday, 30 March 2026 at 11h00.
The Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) sector in South Africa is one of the most dynamic and promising drivers of socio-economic transformation, job creation, and social cohesion. Despite its potential, the sector has historically faced challenges including fragmentation, limited coordination, and inadequate institutional representation.
Following extensive consultations between the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and sector stakeholders, including engagements at the 2024 CCI Bosberaad, the Department has resolved to establish formalised Sector Clusters across 17 creative disciplines.
This strategic initiative aims to:
- Strengthen coordination and sector representation
- Enhance governance, accountability, and professionalisation
- Facilitate improved access to funding, markets, and policy processes
- Advance transformation and inclusion across all provinces.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Event: Cultural and Creative Industries Clusters Launch
Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park, 24 Kromdraai Road, Krugersdorp
Date: Monday, 30 March 2026
Time: 11h00
RSVPs: Mr Mthuthuzeli Nqumba, Email: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za Cell: +27 66 302 5397 (Call & WhatsApp)
For media enquiries:
Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 77 608 7579
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 72 172 8925
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.