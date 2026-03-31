Minister Gayton McKenzie launches Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) Clusters, 30 Mar

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, invites members of the media to attend the official launch of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) Clusters. The event will take place at Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp on Monday, 30 March 2026 at 11h00.

The Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) sector in South Africa is one of the most dynamic and promising drivers of socio-economic transformation, job creation, and social cohesion. Despite its potential, the sector has historically faced challenges including fragmentation, limited coordination, and inadequate institutional representation.

Following extensive consultations between the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and sector stakeholders, including engagements at the 2024 CCI Bosberaad, the Department has resolved to establish formalised Sector Clusters across 17 creative disciplines.

This strategic initiative aims to:

Strengthen coordination and sector representation

Enhance governance, accountability, and professionalisation

Facilitate improved access to funding, markets, and policy processes

Advance transformation and inclusion across all provinces.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Event: Cultural and Creative Industries Clusters Launch

Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park, 24 Kromdraai Road, Krugersdorp

Date: Monday, 30 March 2026

Time: 11h00

RSVPs: Mr Mthuthuzeli Nqumba, Email: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za Cell: +27 66 302 5397 (Call & WhatsApp)

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

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