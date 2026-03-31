Deputy Ministers Polly Boishelo, Cassel Mathale and Nomusa Dube-Ncube launch Campus Safety Forum at Mopani TVET College, 30 to 31 Mar

The Ministry of Police, led by the Deputy Ministers, Dr Polly Boishelo and Mr Cassel Mathale, Ministry of Higher Education and Training led by Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube alongside the South African Police Service top management led by the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, will on the 30th and 31st March 2026, launch a Campus Community Safety Forum (CCSF), Mopani TVET College at Phalaborwa Campus, Limpopo Province.

This initiative forms part of the SAPS’s strategy and ongoing engagements with institutions of higher learning across the country to establish safety structures in the form of campus community safety forums (CCSF), which are essentially a collective and proactive effort to fight crime and gender-based violence and femicide (GVBF) at institutions of higher learning.

The members of the media are invited to attend and cover this important event scheduled as follows:

Launch of Campus Community Safety Forum (CCSF) and Career Exhibition

Monday, 30 March 2026 and Tuesday, 31 March 2026 Time: 10:00AM

Venue: Mopani TVET College, Phalaborwa Campus main hall Mopani District

For RSVP, please contact Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi @ +27 71 462 5516.

Media Enquiries:

SAPS LIMPOPO

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba

Cell: 082 451 7180

DM Dube-Ncube (DHET) Media Liaison Officer Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUdpates

