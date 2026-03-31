Defence hosts Chief of the SA Air Force change of command parade, 31 Mar

The South African Air Force will host a change of command parade between the outgoing Chief of Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo and his successor, Major General Carl Moatshe who has been appointed to take over the command of SA Air Force with effect from 01 April 2026, and will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The parade will be held at Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing in Valhalla, Pretoria on Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at 09h30.

This ceremonial occasion will bid a dignified farewell to the outgoing Chief of the SA Air Force, who retires on 31 March 2026, and whose tenure has been defined by steadfast leadership and service to the nation.

Lieutenant General Mbambo will be entering a new chapter in his life, a journey of retirement, filled with memories of the years he served for his country and a testament of the legacy built and the achievements he obtained.

In assuming the command of the SA Air Force, Major General Moatshe is a distinguished officer who brings with him a wealth of experience as a former C-130 pilot. He previously served in the following roles; Officer Commanding of 28 Squadron at Air Force Base Waterkloof, Officer Commanding of Air Force Base Ysterplaat and before this appointment, he was the Chief Director Force Preparation in the SA Air Force.

The media is invited to witness and capture this momentous occasion. Assigned journalists and photographers are kindly requested to confirm their attendance. Please RSVP as depicted below on or before 16:00 on Monday, 30 March 2026.

Enquiries:

Director Defence Corporate Communication

Brigadier General Selinah Rawlins

Cell: 078 098 7712 / 078 098 9072

RSVP:

SA Air Force Media Liaison Office

Captain Ally Rakoma / Sergeant Tshimolloyabotshelo Matsha

Cell: 073 408 9211 / 076 203 0129

E-mail: saafmedialiaison@gmail.com

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