MEC Matome Chiloane visits family of deceased Grade 3 boy learner from Lerutle Primary, 30 Mar
Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, will on Monday, 30 March 2026, visit the family of the late Grade 3 boy learner from Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, following the tragic wall collapse incident that occurred at the school on Thursday, 26 March 2026.
The learner sadly succumbed to injuries sustained after a section of the school wall reportedly collapsed during breaktime, affecting six learners.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 30 March 2026
Time: 13:00 PM
Venue: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Benoni
For more information, contact:
Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona
Cell: 072 574 3860
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.