MEC Matome Chiloane visits family of deceased Grade 3 boy learner from Lerutle Primary, 30 Mar

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, will on Monday, 30 March 2026, visit the family of the late Grade 3 boy learner from Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, following the tragic wall collapse incident that occurred at the school on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

The learner sadly succumbed to injuries sustained after a section of the school wall reportedly collapsed during breaktime, affecting six learners.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 30 March 2026

Time: 13:00 PM

Venue: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Benoni

For more information, contact:

Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

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