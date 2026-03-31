Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,664 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa engages Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality on road safety ahead of the Easter period, 30 Mar

Members of the media are invited to attend a strategic road safety engagement led by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, with representatives of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. The engagement will focus on collaborative road safety interventions and initiatives aimed at improving road user behaviour and enhancing safety on the roads ahead of the 2026 Easter travel period.

Details are as follows:

Date: Monday, 30 March 2026
Time: 15:00
Venue: Ethekwini Municipality Offices, 263 Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za / Ms ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson 
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa engages Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality on road safety ahead of the Easter period, 30 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.