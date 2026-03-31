Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa engages Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality on road safety ahead of the Easter period, 30 Mar
Members of the media are invited to attend a strategic road safety engagement led by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, with representatives of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. The engagement will focus on collaborative road safety interventions and initiatives aimed at improving road user behaviour and enhancing safety on the roads ahead of the 2026 Easter travel period.
Details are as follows:
Date: Monday, 30 March 2026
Time: 15:00
Venue: Ethekwini Municipality Offices, 263 Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za / Ms ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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