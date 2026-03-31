MEC Ketso Makume briefs the media on approved funding incentives for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, 1 Apr

Unlocking economic opportunities & revitalize township economy

Free State Local business opportunities meet action

The Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume will host the media briefing to unveil Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) funding incentives approved.

This media briefing will unpack key issues such as incentive windows outcome, geographic spread and district disaggregation, financial performance and disbursement value, challenges encountered, including the approved and those referred to Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).

Through this initiative, the MEC will outline how this initiative will turn ambition to action, drive inclusive growth, and create much needed jobs.

Thus far, the total number of the business applications received amount to 2 034.

Online Free State MSMEs intended to strengthen productivity, build capacity, and positioning MSMEs to participate meaningfully in township value chain beneficiation and build sustainable livelihoods across the province.

On the day, the MEC will further respond to the number of complaints and concerns received.

The media briefing unfolds as follows:

Venue: K L A K Food Court & Car Wash, Phahameng, Bloemfontein

Time: 14h00

Date: Wednesday, 01 April 2026

Media is invited for coverage

N.B., The space is limited, and due to logistical arrangements, journalists are urged to confirm their attendance on or before 31, March 2026, at 12h00 with Ms Festy Mfazwe on 066 487 2795, preferably by email: nyamatef@destea.gov.za

Media Inquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 274 1734

#GovZAUpdates