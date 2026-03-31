MEC Ketso Makume briefs the media on approved funding incentives for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, 1 Apr
Unlocking economic opportunities & revitalize township economy
Free State Local business opportunities meet action
The Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume will host the media briefing to unveil Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) funding incentives approved.
This media briefing will unpack key issues such as incentive windows outcome, geographic spread and district disaggregation, financial performance and disbursement value, challenges encountered, including the approved and those referred to Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).
Through this initiative, the MEC will outline how this initiative will turn ambition to action, drive inclusive growth, and create much needed jobs.
Thus far, the total number of the business applications received amount to 2 034.
Online Free State MSMEs intended to strengthen productivity, build capacity, and positioning MSMEs to participate meaningfully in township value chain beneficiation and build sustainable livelihoods across the province.
On the day, the MEC will further respond to the number of complaints and concerns received.
The media briefing unfolds as follows:
Venue: K L A K Food Court & Car Wash, Phahameng, Bloemfontein
Time: 14h00
Date: Wednesday, 01 April 2026
Media is invited for coverage
N.B., The space is limited, and due to logistical arrangements, journalists are urged to confirm their attendance on or before 31, March 2026, at 12h00 with Ms Festy Mfazwe on 066 487 2795, preferably by email: nyamatef@destea.gov.za
Media Inquiries:
Mojalefa Mphapang
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 274 1734
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.